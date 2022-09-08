New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Canadian man was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking scheme using big-rig trucks to transport drugs out of Southern California.

FBI agents arrested Sam Nang Bou, 40, of Edmonton, Canada last Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Dwarf traveled to Southern California over the past year to personally handle large shipments of drugs to long-haul semi-truck drivers, prosecutors say.

The complaint alleges that Dwarf made eight deliveries of narcotics to semi-truck drivers, including a shipment of 500 pounds of methamphetamine seized by law enforcement on Aug. 23.

During those searches, law enforcement seized 48 kilograms of suspected cocaine from two sophisticated hidden compartments that Dwarf had recently locked in a storage facility in Pasadena.

Seizures over the past year have yielded more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 333 kilograms of cocaine, according to the Justice Department. Press release. The affidavit estimates that “Bow distributed at least $9.8 million worth of drugs in Los Angeles and many times that amount for export and resale in Canada.”

Bowe is being held without bail. He faces 10 years to life in federal prison and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 22.