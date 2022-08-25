New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California woman was found Tuesday morning living with her mother’s body in a home about 40 miles north of San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department said.

Officers were originally called to the home for a welfare check because dozens of packages were stacked on the front porch and no one came to the door when neighbors knocked.

When no one answered, police forced their way in and found a woman’s body on a bed in the living room. Police said that it had been a year since the death of the woman.

“Shortly after the discovery of the body, officers were shocked to hear a female voice coming from one of the bedrooms,” Petaluma Police Lt. Jeremy Walsh told Fox News Digital.

“After a slow and methodical process of clearing the wreckage, officers were able to safely remove her from the room and she was eventually transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.”

The woman, who claimed to be the victim’s daughter, told the police that her mother had died of natural causes in April 2021.

Petaluma detectives believe the woman hasn’t left her home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, ordering all the essentials online, Walsh said.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Petaluma detectives, meanwhile, are investigating any criminal negligence on the part of the girl and any financial benefits to the victim that may have been improperly collected and used, according to Walsh.

A City of Petaluma code enforcement officer marked the home as unsafe for habitation.