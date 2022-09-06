New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Bay Area school district in California is asking parents to rent spare rooms to teachers who need a place to stay, as average rental prices continue to rise.

The Milpitas Unified School District sent a message to parents about its plan, explaining that it lost seven teachers last year to other areas that are not as expensive, the Daily Mail reported. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan told the outlet that High housing prices Attracting new hires is also becoming difficult.

“‘We’ve lost some employees that we’ve tried to recruit because once they see how much it costs to live here, they decide it’s not possible,'” Jordan said.

For the last school year, Milpitas teacher salaries started at $67,163. Landlords typically require a tenant to earn 40 times the monthly rent in a year, allowing those teachers to spend $1,679/month in an area where 1-bedroom apartments average $3,000/month. Rents are even higher in nearby San Francisco.

Rising rents hit middle-class Americans hardest, study shows

A person would need to earn $120,000/year to cover that. Under the district’s collective bargaining agreement, teachers with a master’s degree currently have to work for more than 20 years to earn that amount.

The school district’s website currently has a link on its home page titled “Submit a Room for Rent,” where people can click and then enter their name, address, number of rooms available, how much they’re charging for rent, and fill out a form. Any other restrictions or preferences for tenants. They are already seeing some success.

California wildfires burn homes, forcing evacuations

“So far, we have 34 respondents who are interested in providing a room or small space on their property for our teachers,” Jordan told the Daily Mail.

Fox News reached out to Jordan and asked if any teachers had taken her up on it yet, but she did not immediately respond.

Earlier this year, the mayor of the Bay Area city of Richmond urged residents to allow complete strangers who are homeless to live in their spare rooms. Local programs will provide funding for those who do, but one resident raised concerns about potential risks when asked by Fox News Digital.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I have a family and I have daughters,” she said. “I don’t think it’s safe.”

John Michael Rash of Fox News contributed to this report.