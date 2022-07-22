New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Oakland are searching for a man who tried to take a toddler and assaulted a mother while she was on a bus platform.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 12 at the AC Transit bus platform located at High Street and International Boulevard in the city.

The family told police that the man made threats and tried to take the 2-year-old child, and after several failed attempts, began physically abusing the child’s mother.

After an “unknown good Samaritan” came to the mother’s aid, the man fled the scene, according to police.

Oakland police released video showing a man fatally shooting a food delivery driver

The man is described as a 40- to 50-year-old Hispanic male, 5’10” tall and 280 pounds, according to police. The man was wearing a red and blue shirt, a blue hat and black pants. Time of incident.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Next

Image 1 of 5

previous

Next

Image 2 of 5

previous

Next

Image 3 of 5

previous

Next

Image 4 of 5

previous

5 of 5 images

Police are asking the public to call (510) 238-3641 if they recognize the person.