A California man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison in connection with the December 2020 fentanyl death of a teenager who was sold the deadly drug via Snapchat.

Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, pleaded guilty in July to all charges related to the death of Rocklin teenager Zachary Didier, including involuntary manslaughter and two counts of selling a controlled substance to a minor, and pleaded guilty to a special charge of aggravated battery. Physical injury.

Bordner was sentenced in Placer County Superior Court, with credit for time served.

“My children are my world, and on December 27, 2020, my world was shattered,” Zachary’s mother, Laura Didier, said at a news conference after the sentencing.

Laura Didier and her husband Chris found their son asleep on a desk in their home near Sacramento on December 27, 2020.

They later learned that their son had purchased Percocet pills from someone on Snapchat. Instead, he delivered a fake fentanyl pill.

According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is “approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain reliever.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics estimates that there will be 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, of which 71,238 deaths are related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Laura Didier remembers Zachary as “unbelievable” and “the best kid” along with his sibling Sam.

“You know what a big heart he has,” she said. “And he always wanted to make the world a better place. He really did that in his 17 years.”

California’s drug cartel crisis fuels the national fentanyl epidemic

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said that while the court case is over, it is “just the beginning of her office’s advocacy efforts to attack this fentanyl crisis from every angle.”

“We will put this message in our schools, on our billboards, on our city buses, to our parents, to our teachers, to anyone who will listen, in the form of education and awareness, we will be loud and clear about the dangers of fentanyl and the impact it is having on our community,” Gire said.

Since Zachary’s death, his parents have used social media to help educate other parents about the dangers of counterfeit pills and the open drug market.

“If we had known about this issue — if we had seen the news about it or seen an event at our school … we would have been able to have this particular conversation,” Laura Didier told Fox News in June.

