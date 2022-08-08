New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California man was arrested last week on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old boy he was babysitting was found dead near railroad tracks, police said.

The Mendocino Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday from a concerned parent about her two missing children — ages 1 and 2. She said she left them at a hotel in rural Ukiah, under the care of Edward “Two Feathers” Steele. North of San Francisco.

Deputies responded to the area to find Steele and the two missing children. Hours later, medical first responders found a 2-year-old boy suffering from heat-related symptoms near the railroad tracks. The child was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

Officers continued to search the area. Law enforcement personnel discovered the 1-year-old’s body half an hour later.

Steele, 32, was taken into custody on Thursday. The woman who reported her children missing was later arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The child’s cause of death was not immediately available. The sheriff’s office said Steele is believed to have known about the two boys prior to their discovery.

No further details about the 2-year-old’s condition have been released. It was not immediately clear if Steele had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.