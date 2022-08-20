New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire.

Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave the grocery store without paying for a cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly responded violently.

Bautista sprayed a store employee with lighter fluid and attempted to set the victim on fire before fleeing the store, police said.

Bautista was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with attempted murder and robbery. He is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $1 million bail.