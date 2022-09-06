New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California judge, scion of a powerful Democratic family, granted a trial on an alleged violent McDonald’s robbery charge because he fell asleep in court and couldn’t take proper notes, Fox News Digital has learned.

Los Angeles Superior Court jurist Daniel Lowenthal, whose Democratic congressman father supported the city’s embattled top lawyer George Gascon, made the ruling Wednesday.

“It’s incredibly unfair for the court to punish the people in this case, and especially the victims, based on sleep deprivation,” said Deputy District Attorney Tricia Halstead.

Wamaze Elgin Banks, 24, was on trial for pointing a gun at a McDonald’s cashier’s head and threatening to kill her if she didn’t pay cash soon.

“Hurry up or I’ll blow your brains out!” Banks allegedly told the victim, court records show.

He lives on E. 4th St. in Long Beach. Earned less than $100 from McDonald’s.

Banks faces up to life in prison if convicted of three counts of robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm under California’s three-strikes sentencing law.

He has two prior violent felony convictions for robbery and criminal threats.

Nudging off

His court-appointed defense attorney, Alan Nakasone, argued that Banks could not take adequate notes during court sessions because he had been held in a cell without a blanket or bed the night before and could not sleep well.

That argument was enough for Lowenthal, who tore into the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for negligence, and granted the plea for a mistrial.

Deputy District Attorney Tricia Halstead pushed back on Nakasone’s argument in court, asking the judge if he had seen Banks nod at the defense table.

“Did he sleep?” she asked him. “Did your Honor see him asleep?”

Lowenthal deferred the question to Nakaso.

“My client was consenting,” reiterated the defense attorney.

With that, Lowenthal made his decision.

“Essentially this court has lost all confidence in the Sheriff’s Department’s ability to provide appropriate accommodations,” he said. “A mistrial is declared.”

Political Relations of Judge Lowenthal

Lowenthal’s father, Alan Lowenthal, (D-CA), who was first elected to Congress in 2012, is serving a fourth term representing parts of eastern Los Angeles County and western Orange County. He has also served as a city councilman and California state senator.

Progressive congressmen backed Gascon, a controversial soft-on-crime prosecutor in Los Angeles County who narrowly survived a recall bid this month.

Judge Lowenthal’s brother, Josh Lowenthal, is running for a seat in the state legislature, and his mother, Bonnie Lowenthal, served as a member of the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2012.

Both Allen and Bonnie Lowenthal have endorsed former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna in his bid to replace Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

A broken prison system

Legal experts told Fox News Digital that the decision was highly unusual.

“In my 27 years of experience I have never seen a case declared because the defendant was sleep deprived,” said Anthony Falangetti, who worked as a Los Angeles County prosecutor for 14 years before becoming a criminal defense attorney. lawyer.

“This is honestly about a broken system,” said Los Angeles defense attorney Lara Yeretsian.

He said the judge was clearly expressing his frustration with the sheriff’s department’s failure in his decision.

Los Angeles defense attorney Lara Yeretsian called the decision “surprising” — but supported Lowenthal’s reasoning.

“It’s honestly about a broken system,” she said. “What they do to the defendants is inhumane and it’s sending a message.”

The sheriff’s department has a severe shortage of inmate buses that its fleet currently operates — and many of the county’s jails are too far from courthouses.

Prisoners are routinely delivered late to court.

The troubled prison system Villanueva inherited when he took office in 2018 also suffers from understaffing and overcrowding.

Test of banks

Banks’ sleep challenges began on Monday, Aug. 29, when he woke up at 3 a.m. to drive to the Long Beach courthouse at the North County Correctional Facility, a 2.5-hour drive in traffic.

Despite the lack of sleep, Naksone said Banks was focused on the first day of his three-day trial for jury selection, opening arguments and his testimony. Three victims.

The judge ordered the sheriff to place the bank in a facility close to the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles to facilitate travel.

But the defense said Banks was kept in a holding cell to house prisoners temporarily without beds or blankets.

Banks held firm until 2:30 p.m. on August 30, when Nakasone asked to take a break for the day due to his client’s exhaustion.

The Long Beach Police Department offered to host Banks at their jail across the street that night, but the sheriff’s department returned him to the same facility and did not provide a cell with blankets and a bed until 3:30 a.m., his attorneys said.

Bad notes

Banks didn’t arrive in court until 11 a.m. Wednesday — several hours late — and Nakasone immediately went to trial, pointing to the merits of his client’s notes the day before.

“I didn’t think he was awake enough to contribute to the case,” said the defense lawyer.

“His notes were clear, concise and helpful. In the afternoon, they weren’t,” Nakasone said. “The notes he gave me were both relevant, pointed and helpful. And after 1:30 they weren’t.”

Plaintiff objects

Deputy District Attorney Tricia Halstead pointed out that the afternoon session lasted less than an hour and consisted of an investigating officer describing her training and surveillance footage without audio.

“I do not believe that the lack of comment during multiple surveillance videos, which only showed the defendant walking to McDonald’s in what is an undisputed act, is sufficient to prejudice him and his potential defense,” she said.

Halstead also argued that the case law is clear and that a mistrial should be granted only as a last resort when there is no other viable remedy.

“I don’t believe there is prejudice that cannot be cured in this case,” she said, adding that the witness could be re-examined and the surveillance video replayed.

Courts can also break long weekends to give banks a chance to relax.

She added that the mistrial was not only extreme but premature because the judge did not investigate whether Banks’ jailhouse behavior contributed in any way to the denial of bedding.

victim

After the judge declared a mistrial, Halstead said the ruling would force victims to relive their trauma once again in new proceedings.

“All three victims showed emotion during their testimony. It was put on record that it was difficult for them to see the evidence,” Halstead said. “While we don’t have more information, it’s incredibly unfair of the court to punish the people, and especially the victims, in this case based on sleep deprivation.”

Banks, who is being held on $1.18 million bond, is due back in court on Sept. 13 for a new trial.

Villanueva said the sheriff’s department is “working [the situation] including custody operations.”

Lowenthal did not immediately return a request for comment.