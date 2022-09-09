New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A California hiker died Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said.

More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days searching for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 at 9:29 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Raquel Zick. .

“The cause and manner of death are pending,” Zick wrote on Twitter. “No foul play is suspected, heat is a contributing factor.”

Sgrignoli, a software engineer, was hiking with his girlfriend in the Gaviota Peak area, a 2,400-foot peak in the Santa Ynez Mountains, on Sunday.

His girlfriend, who has not been publicly identified, may have been suffering from “mild heat exhaustion” when he left her to get help, said Scott Safechuck with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Temperatures in the region soared to 114 degrees during the heat dome that settled over California. Later that day, the woman was rescued but Sgrignoli disappeared.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office launched an extensive days-long search for the teenager using helicopters, drones and utility terrain vehicles.

In 2016, Sgrignoli graduated from the University of Florida, where he studied statistics, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He lived in Ventura, California and worked as a software engineer for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.