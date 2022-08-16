New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California hiker was rescued Monday after falling 60 feet in Yosemite National Park, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said the 19-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo around 4:40 p.m. when he fell between 30 and 60 feet and fell off a cliff. . .

He suffered major injuries, officials said, without providing further details.

A CHP helicopter responded to the scene and lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire helicopter rescue technician to assist the fallen climber.

The 19-year-old was lifted off the ledge and into a helicopter before being airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

No update on the climber’s condition was immediately available.

California State Park Rangers are investigating the incident.