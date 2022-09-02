New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It doesn’t happen often, but there was a tweet a week ago that made my day. One of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, wrote “My first job. And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday!” Posted a photo of finishing a Big Mac and fries with this caption.

That’s right – the man who founded Amazon and created the most incredible delivery system in human history started out with a minimum wage job at McDonald’s. Equally impressive, despite the fact that his vast wealth means he can indulge his heart’s content, he still prefers the classic American burger and fries that virtually any American can afford.

In three short sentences, this tweet was about many of the things that make Americans exceptional. It was opportunity and the way your ambition would take you, anywhere, from the working class. It was about a dream – the American dream – that could actually come true.

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger Criticizes California Fast-Food Workers’ Bill

Of course, the usual suspects on the left attacked Mr. Bezos for tweeting. But their attacks cannot change the facts. A Minimum wage McDonald’s job It’s where it started – and Amazon is where it ends. Any sane person would respect that.

Equally impressive, it said something very positive about American business. McDonald’s became a small restaurant started by two brothers in Riverside, California A global icon Because it has products that people want – regardless of their wealth – regardless of their income – at a price that virtually anyone can afford. What a concept!

The success of that venture created opportunities for millions of people who started in quick service restaurants, Mr. Bezos being a shining example. Personally, while not nearly as successful as Mr. Bezos, I started my minimum wage job at Baskin & Robbins in Chagrin Falls, Ohio – and started living the American dream. Maybe that’s why I found Bezos’ tweet so exciting.

Fast-food franchises say California’s AB 257 could raise costs, damage business model

Unfortunately, it took literally a day for the progressive intelligentsia running the state of California to destroy this optimism. Literally the next day, California lawmakers passed a law called the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (“FAST”) that raised the state’s minimum wage from an already generous $15 an hour to $22 for quick service restaurant workers. Adding to California’s growing image of a dystopian state, the legislation would create a new state commission with the authority to determine not only those workers’ wages, but also their hours and working conditions.

The irony is that this law will hurt the very people it is being sold as protection.

Most workers earn more than their state’s minimum wage, and those who do may be low-skilled/entry-level teenagers or young adults working part-time. Nationally, restaurant workers’ hourly wages average about $18.50 It’s more likely that the minimum wage in California is already $15 an hour. So, what are the risks of increasing it further?

Restaurants are already struggling to recover from California’s severe pandemic lockdown and keep prices down in the face of inflation that is simultaneously driving labor and commodity costs to unprecedented highs — and at rates not seen in 40 years. If you add additional labor costs on top of these already crippling costs, are some new restaurants likely to open and many to close, such as leases expiring, or entrepreneurs simply giving up and moving to Texas, Florida, or Tennessee?

Restaurants that remain open must find ways to reduce labor in which automation is a key factor, including ordering kiosks and machines that make burgers without human touch. With fewer restaurants opening, many closing, and those that remain open struggling to cut labor, job creation opportunities that Mr. Millions of people depended on it, including Bezos and me, it would disappear like electricity and water in a California summer.

Unfortunately, for the youth of California, this opportunity has been lost and may never be regained.

How about those delicious and affordable burgers and fries? That too will be a thing of the past as the few surviving restaurants will raise prices dramatically to compensate for ever-increasing labor costs. Mr. Bezos can still afford his Big Mac (and I mine Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger). But for many Californians, those items may no longer be affordable.

These results are very difficult to predict. In recent times Survey Among economists at the Employment Policy Institute, a strong majority (83%) opposed adoption of the law; 93% believed that the cost of running a franchise would increase; 84% believe fewer restaurant chains will be willing to operate in California; 84% of consumers believe that consumer prices will increase as business owners spend more; And 73% believe franchisees will close restaurants.

It’s not really rocket science.

Let’s hope that California Governor Gavin Newsom, who once owned a restaurant or two, sees the dangers of this FAST law and refuses to sign it. The deadline is September 30. But unions and other progressive groups that support the administration have backed Newsom in the recent recall fight.

Failure to support their efforts would lack political courage rarely seen in the former Golden State. It helps explain why California is not the Golden State.

