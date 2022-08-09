New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California radiologist says he has video evidence of his wife, a dermatologist, spiking his drinks with dangerous household chemicals on multiple occasions — causing internal injuries — and hiding cameras in their kitchen.

Irvine police said 45-year-old dermatologist Dr. Yu Yu, who goes to Emily, was arrested last week on suspicion of poisoning. She has not yet been formally charged, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Dr. Jack Chen, her 53-year-old husband, filed for a protection order on Friday.

“I fear being in the same house and in the presence of the respondent that the respondent has attempted to poison me with Drano,” Chen’s request for a domestic violence restraining order read.

California dermatologist arrested after sharing ‘hot’ video of husband poisoning her, police say

Drano is a brand-name chemical drain cleaner that the US government describes as “extremely hazardous” if ingested, inhaled, or in contact with the skin or eyes.

“On three separate occasions I have video of her draining (sic) out of our kitchen sink and pouring it into my lemonade (I drink it hot),” he wrote in the court petition.

According to the filing, Chen installed the cameras in March and April after becoming suspicious, noticing a “chemical taste” in his lemonade and being diagnosed with ulcers, gastritis and esophagitis.

In one instance, he said, he covered his drink with plastic wrap – and she allegedly peeled it off, spiked the drink and replaced the cover.

According to the filing, the couple got married on July 4, 2012 and soon had two children, a daughter and son who are now 8 and 7 years old respectively.

“After the children were born, I became concerned about Emily’s behavior,” Chen wrote.

At one point, he alleged, she demanded a massage and he refused because he was sick.

“She stepped on my head until I did — and started hiding money from me,” he wrote in the filing.

He claimed that his wife and mother-in-law, Yuqin “Amy” Gu, verbally and emotionally abused him for years and belittled the children and separated them from their cousins ​​and friends.

“The kids are alone in their own little bubble with only four family members: Emily, Amy, [and the two children]Chen wrote. “I was ignored and not recognized as a member of the family. When the children wrote letters to Santa, they omitted my name for fear that Emily would be mad.

In his application for a restraining order, he is also seeking sole custody of the children.

David Wohl, Yu’s attorney, called the allegations “false” and said they were motivated by the couple’s recent divorce and a child custody case.

“Ms. Emily Yu strongly and unequivocally denies that she tried to poison her husband or anyone else,” he told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday. “As a respected doctor, her mission was always to help people and never harm people. Accordingly, she also strongly denied the claims of emotional and physical abuse of her husband and their children.”

Yu posted a $30,000 bond Friday and was released, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. She is scheduled to appear in court again on November 3.

“We are reviewing the evidence in this case to see what charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Fox News’ Ashley Papa contributed to this report.