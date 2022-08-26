New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

World-class climbers Alex Honnold and Hazel Findlay complete a rock climb that has never been done before.

Sacramento-born Honnold, originally from the UK, along with Findlay, took on a massive sea cliff in East Greenland’s Nordwestfjord – one of the highest rock faces on the planet.

The climb is the first-known ascent of a 3,750-foot rock formation called Ingmikortilak, which translates to “separate” in Greenlandic.

Ingmikortilaq is composed of 3-million-year-old granite and gneiss and juts up from a remote peninsula, National Geographic told Fox News Digital.

Honnold and Findlay reached the top of the hill by dinghy on August 11, 2022, where they began their initial ascent.

The pair navigated an expert route up the steepest part of the rock face that reaches the nearly 4,000-foot summit — three times the height of the Empire State Building. National Geographic Report.

Honnold described the formation as a “frightening, death-defying wall” to National Geographic, and the terrain proved more dangerous than expected.

During the five-day trip, the pair encountered treacherous, icy weather conditions, sudden storms and loose rocks.

Climbers were able to camp out overnight in what was called a “shiver bivvy” by safely clipping themselves into their sleeping bags.

Once climbers reach the final 150 feet of the climb, they find it safe to walk to the summit and finish the trek without ropes.

Honnold and Findlay finally reached the summit of Ingmicortilak on August 16, 2022.

“It was definitely one of the biggest first climbs I’ve ever done — and it was very stressful because of how dangerous the climb was,” Honnold said via satellite phone, according to NatGeo.

Before the historic ascent, the team was joined by glaciologist Dr. Heidi Sevestre, who works with the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program, to trek to the Ingmicortilac site to perform a “health check” on the glaciers in the area.

The scientist and team climbed a 1,500-foot monolith called the Pool Wall to access the edge of the Renland Ice Cap to study the depth and density of the ice.

Ingmicortilac, also considered “ground zero of the climate crisis” by National Geographic, contains the data the scientific community needs to learn more about the rate of polar ice melt and other insights.

The climb will also be featured in “On the Edge with Alex Honnold,” an upcoming original series from National Geographic for Disney+, even though the impact of the weather prompted Honnold to embark on the journey.