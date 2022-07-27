New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California police department is searching for a burglar who was caught on video returning to the crime scene after leaving his keys behind, authorities said.

According to the San Rafael Police Department and the Associated Press, a thief from Northern California stole a small amount of cash from the corporate office of Johnny Donuts in the San Francisco Bay Area between 8 and 8:30 p.m. local time Monday. He grabbed the keys to a bakery vehicle, but did not steal the vehicle itself.

The nearly one minute of surveillance footage shows the suspect walking in and out of camera view as he walks through the rooms, including the storage area, several times. Police said he forced open a filing cabinet during his campaign.

San Rafael Lt. Dan Fink told the AP that the suspect took an unspecified amount of money from a bank bag in the office.

But he soon had to return to the crime scene to retrieve his own keys, which he apparently accidentally left behind, the AP reported.

The suspect was wearing a blue University of Kentucky shirt with the words “KENTUCKY” written on it and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call police at 415-485-3000 or submit information at www.srpd.org/tips.