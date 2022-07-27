New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cal Raleigh homered in the seventh inning, lined an RBI double in the ninth and scored the winning run on a Carlos Santana sacrifice fly, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

JP Crawford led off the ninth with a single off Texas reliever Brett Martin and Riley scored from first when he lined a shot to the wall in right-center field. Raleigh was sacrificed to third base, and after Martin (0-6) issued intentional walks to Julio Rodriguez and Ty France to load the bases, Santana hit a fly ball to center field that was good enough to score Raleigh’s winning run.

“(Raleigh) is having a lot of fun. And you see that every day in the clubhouse, on the field. He’s helping us win games every night in different ways,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Some nights it’s with the bat. Some nights it’s calling the right pitches. Some nights it’s because he gets a runner out. Some nights his base running is really good.”

Seattle won its seventh straight over the Rangers and decided its ninth straight game by one run. Since the July 1 loss to Oakland, the Mariners are 16-3, with the only three losses coming to Houston last weekend.

Rodriguez led off the game with his 17th home run of the season in his first action since last week’s All-Star Game. Rodriguez returned from Los Angeles complaining of soreness in his left wrist, which he injured in the last game before the break in Texas.

Seattle was cautious, but Rodriguez was clearly ready to come back, hitting the sixth pitch of the game to left field.

“I’m not surprised at this point. What the guy is doing is amazing. I just shake my head in amazement,” Raleigh said.

Kyle Lewis added an RBI single in the first inning and Raleigh’s 14th homer in the seventh gave Seattle a 3-1 lead.

But Seattle’s bullpen erupted late and the Rangers pulled ahead. Adolis Garcia’s two-run double in the eighth inning took an awkward bounce just inside first base and pulled the Rangers even at 3-3 after Paul Sewald walked Corey Seager and Jonah Heim with two outs.

Leody Taveras led off the ninth inning with an opposite-field single off Eric Swanson (1-0) on a pitch outside the strike zone, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Ezequiel Duran’s sinking line drive failed. Right fielder Sam Haggerty was caught in a diving attempt.

But the Mariners put together a late rally to improve to 23-12 in one-run games, while Texas fell to 5-23.

“We had a tough one last night, tough one tonight,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We’re going to bounce back. We’re going to learn, we’re going to continue to grow from these things.”

starting

Seattle rookie George Kirby threw five shutout innings on just 51 pitches before being lifted. Kirby was on a limited pitch count after not throwing in the majors since July 8.

Texas starter Dane Dunning threw five innings and allowed four hits in his first start on the injured list because of an ankle problem. Dunning has had no success dating back to early May in his past 14.

Roster shuffle

With Dunning coming off the injured list, the Rangers optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Triple-A Round Rock. Hearn started a career-high 13 games this season and made 16 total appearances. Manager Chris Woodward said the Rangers will go with a five-man rotation and he sees Hearn’s best role as a length reliever out of the bullpen.

Seattle also made a roster move to bring back Kirby and optioned RHP Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma. But manager Scott Servais made it sound like Brash will be back with the big league club sooner rather than later. Brash started the season in the rotation and worked as a reliever before being sent down to the minors. Brash appeared in five games in relief after making five starts to start the season.

The pic is signed

The Mariners signed first-round draft pick Cole Young on Tuesday. The high school infielder took batting practice with the team and met with manager Scott Servais. Young was selected 21st overall out of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Next

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (7-4, 3.48) picked up his fourth straight win. Gray has been dominant of late, bringing his 13-inning scoreless streak into his 18th start of the season. Gray has struck out 14 in his past two outings and allowed five total hits.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (5-10, 3.74) has allowed five earned runs in each of his past two starts, including last Friday in Houston where he gave the Astros three home runs.