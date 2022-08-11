A Burns Lake woman claims the RCMP broke her leg and left her to suffer overnight in a prison cell.

Lindsey Tom admits she resisted RCMP officers when they tried to take her away from her boyfriend’s house last Thursday, but claims the force used was excessive and left her in the hospital with a broken leg.

“They just grabbed my hand and tried to force me to walk because I didn’t walk. automobile.”

Tom, 38, said the alleged female officer kicked her, causing her severe pain. She said she asked to be taken to the hospital.

In a statement, RCMP spokeswoman Dawn Roberts wrote that officers responded to a report of a dispute at the home and used physical control of a woman who resisted arrest to put her in a police car and then back into a RCMP unit in Burns Lake before she was detained. put in a prison cell.

“At approximately 5:25 am the next morning, the Emergency Medical Service took the woman to the hospital, where it was confirmed that she suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury,” Roberts wrote.

The RCMP declined to answer questions about the incident, saying it was currently being investigated by the British Columbia Independent Investigation Office (IIO).

Lindsey Thom has been transferred to the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia at Prince George, where she is awaiting a second operation to repair her broken right leg. (Presented by Lindsey Tom)

Tom is now in a hospital bed with pins in his leg, waiting for another operation this weekend.

According to Tom, when she was first admitted to the hospital, the doctor asked her why the police hadn’t brought her in sooner.

Tom also wants to know why she was allegedly not given medical attention immediately after her arrest, and claims that no one in the RCMP squad took seriously her cries for help when she complained about her injury.

“I was screaming, crying, begging for help… telling them please help me. I need an ambulance.

Tom said that she was not charged in connection with her arrest.

Her family is calling for accountability for how the RCMP allegedly treated her.

Her uncle, former Lake Babine Nation chief Wilf Adam, said the family had contacted a lawyer and he hoped to speak with the RCMP commander in Burns Lake.

“[My niece] not at all a large woman; she’s probably 120 pounds soaking wet and just a little person. No one, especially a woman, should be in the kind of pain she is going through right now.”

The BC Independent Investigation Department is investigating the RCMP to determine if any wrongdoing occurred during Lindsey Tom’s arrest and her detention at the RCMP’s Burns Lake unit. (Google Maps)

According to chief civilian director Ron McDonald, the investigation into the IIO incident is still at an early stage.

“We will determine if the police actions were justified and if they were, we will publish a public report, and if not, we will refer the case for prosecution to the Crown Prosecutor’s Office.”

In June, the IIO published a case report in which a man spent the night in a prison cell of Prince George’s RCMP with a broken hip sustained during his arrest.

The report states that a prison guard on the squad ignored his cries for eight hours.

The IIO stated that despite concerns that the guard’s behavior potentially amounted to torture, it was not entitled to press charges because the guard was a civil servant and not a police officer.