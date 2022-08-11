New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A semi truck overturned on an interstate ramp in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light cans along the shoulder and median.

Kentucky 18-year-old dies after helping clean up food: ‘He loved everyone and loved deeply’

Single vehicle accident At 8:50 a.m. on Interstate 71 South in Louisville, Kentucky, a truck spilled beer onto the freeway ramp shoulder.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports that there were no injuries and that the driver of the semi truck was able to get out on his own. The cause of the accident has not been revealed.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A local station reported that crews spent “several hours” cleaning up the mess.