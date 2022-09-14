A brother describes the 66-year-old veteran stabbed to death in Saskatchewan as “always smiling.”

WARNING: This story contains embarrassing details.

Orlen Burns holds up a photograph of his late brother, Earl Burns. There are several of them on the table, but this Orlen loves it the most.

It depicts a young earl about to enter a rodeo, clutching the reins on a horse ready to try and throw him off.

“He was always smiling,” Orlen said. “Always smile, no matter what.”

On Tuesday there was a wake for Earl. Family and friends ate soup and pastries while telling stories about Earl and looking at pictures of him.

Earl was one of 10 people brutally murdered on September 4 in a stabbing, the deadliest massacre in Saskatchewan.

The 66-year-old veteran was from James Smith’s Cree, where the violence began early in the morning.

Miles Sanderson, 32, the prime suspect in the violent attacks on the Cree people and the nearby community of Weldon, Sask, died after falling into distress shortly after being arrested last Wednesday. The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating Sanderson’s death and will be overseen by the Saskatchewan Major Incident Response Team.

His brother Damien Sanderson, 31, who was also charged with the assaults, was found dead in James Smith’s heavily grassed Cree area two days after the violence.

Earl Burns Sr. has been confirmed as one of those killed after a series of stab wounds in the James Smith Cree and Weldon, Sask. (Saskatchewan Indigenous Veterans Association/Facebook)

Orlen says a family member called him the morning of the attack and said Earl was dead.

The whole family lives in James Smith’s Cree tribe, so Orlen got into his truck and drove to Earl’s house to check on him.

On the way, he saw a school bus with a running engine in the ditch – the same bus that Earl used to take the children to school.

Orlen says he ignored it at first and continued, but when no one answered at Earl’s house, Orlen returned to check on the bus. At that time it was about 7:30 am Central Standard Time.

“I went to the bus and saw it lying on the floor. He was already dead when I got on the bus. He lay in his own blood,” said Orlen.

“I started crying. I burst into tears.”

Orlen says he believes his brother was stabbed to death in his own home and then boarded a bus to pursue the accused.

“Here he took his last breath,” Orlen said.

“At the top of the hill. The bus rolled down and there he died.”

Orlen says he and his family reported this to the police, who were already handling another scene in the community. The RCMP says there were 13 different crime scenes in total.

Orlen says that his father, sister, and two other brothers found out about Earl soon after.

“They lost him,” he said.

Orlen says that she and her brother were close. As children, children were forced to go to a boarding school near Duck Lake, Sask. Orlen’s favorite memories are rodeo competitions, playing hockey and football together. They also hunted together.

“He was a pretty good shot for an army guy,” Orlen said with a smile.

Community support nearby

Before Tuesday’s wake, Orlen and others went to a vigil at Prince Albert organized by the Prince Albert Grand Council. About 200 people came on Tuesday evening to light candles, listen to about a dozen chiefs and sing Stay with me.

“This is a support system that should be seen all over the world, and especially the people from James Smith and Weldon,” said Cheryl Kimbley, event organizer.

“We want to always make sure they know when history fades – when it starts to get lost to the world – we will always keep the light on.”

Tipis in Prince Albert had the faces of all 10 people killed in the September 4 stab wounds on the sides. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Orlen said that the vigil helped him.

“It was good. This calmed me down. Because I was very angry when I found out that he was killed,” he said.

“We wanted to go looking for them, but the police didn’t want us there. My wife made me stay at home. I walked around the house with a gun because he hadn’t been caught yet.”

About 200 people held candles and sang at a memorial service Tuesday in Prince Albert, Sask, in memory of those killed in the 9/4 massacre. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Federal Minister Visits James Smith Cree Nation

Other families continue to hold funerals.

Services for Bonnie Burns and Gregory Burns, mother and son, were scheduled for Tuesday. But when Bonnie’s partner, Brian (Buggy) Burns, found out that one of their sons had a birthday that day, he changed that. According to Buggy, the community held a birthday party that day instead.

The community also hosted a guest on Tuesday. According to her spokeswoman, Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs Patty Hydu attended the funeral of the Cree James Smith.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu is visiting the James Smith Cree Nation this week. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

“It was very important to be in the James Smith Cree Nation today as they buried a beloved member of the community,” Hyde wrote in an emailed statement.

“The federal government will be there to support the community as they continue their healing journey. As they told me today, they remain “#JamesSmithCreeNationStrong””.

Indigenous Services said Ottawa will help the community with things like funeral expenses, hotel accommodations and meals for people who have been displaced by the violence, as well as providing security at James Smith.

Laying brother and best friend to rest

Orlen says that the anger is gone.

“Still a little annoyed, he took the easy way out,” Orlen said of Miles Sanderson.

Now he is focused on getting through the next few days. On Wednesday, Earl’s body will be sent back to James Smith’s Cree for his funeral on Saturday morning.

Orlen remembers talking to his brother recently at his father’s. Earl was with his two grandchildren on ATVs.

It was a pleasant visit, Orlen said. The last thing they will have together.

“He was a good friend. My best friend.”