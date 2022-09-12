A British Columbian who suffered a stroke waited over an hour for an ambulance. Now she’s partially paralyzed

This story is part The situation is criticala CBC British Columbia series that highlights the barriers people in this province face in accessing timely and appropriate health care.

The family of a woman who was left paralyzed after suffering a stroke asks why she waited over an hour for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

Former New Westminster City Council member Lorrie Williams has been at the Royal Columbian Hospital since August 6.

Her brother, Allan Greenwood, is angry at the delay in transporting her to the hospital, which he believes is the cause of her partial paralysis.

“Next to a heart attack, what happens is that you [have] act fast and brain cells die every second,” he said.

“Now she’s in a hospital bed, partially paralyzed, and we don’t know the outcome.”

Williams was with a friend, a retired doctor, when she suffered a stroke.

CBC News spoke to a friend who did not want to be interviewed on camera, but gave details on how events unfolded.

A friend who was staying with Williams says the retired city council member was sitting on the couch when her friend noticed that her speech had become slurred.

When she turned around, the friend saw that Williams’ face was down and her body was swaying to the left, so she grabbed her by the shoulders and said, “Lorry, you’re having a stroke.” The friend immediately called 911.

For the next hour and a half, Williams lay on the floor while a friend and two neighbors tried to comfort her and manage her symptoms.

The friend says they called 911 repeatedly for an ambulance and were told she was on her way.

In a statement emailed to CBC News, British Columbia’s Emergency Medical Services (EHS) confirmed they received a call at 8:09 p.m. to answer a patient in New Westminster on the 400 block of Kelly Street, where Williams lives.

At the time, it said that many paramedics were responding to other medical emergencies in the area, and the first ambulance that came along was dispatched.

It also states that during the BC response period, the EHS was alerted to a change in patient status and an increase in call priority. Paramedics arrived within four minutes of this update and were at the scene at 9:18 p.m., according to the EHS.

EHS apologizes for the delay

Greenwood says his sister’s friend and neighbors themselves thought about taking her to the Royal Columbia Hospital, which is a few blocks from Williams’ home, but kept hoping an ambulance would arrive soon.

He says the paramedics finally arrived and took his sister to Royal Columbia Hospital for surgery two hours after the first 911 call.

“I don’t blame the ambulance here,” Greenwood said. “At this point, something is wrong with the system… How is it that when you really need an ambulance, it takes you two hours to call it now?”

EHS says it is reviewing their response to the call. “We know it’s stressful when someone who needs an ambulance is waiting for it, and we apologize to the patient and family for the delay,” they said in a statement.

Former counselor still in hospital

Before the stroke, Williams was an active 81-year-old woman. She lived independently and took care of her dogs and cats. When her house caught fire early on July 14, according to Greenwood, his sister jumped out of bed, ran into the backyard, and started putting out the fire with a garden hose.

A former member of the New Westminster City Council for 16 years, Williams remains well known and loved by the community. In 2019, she was named New Westminster Citizen of the Year.

“She had it all and she traveled and she had pets and a wide circle of friends and [she] was very active in society,” her brother said.

Williams is still in the hospital and although her condition has improved enough to be able to sit up in bed, Greenwood says she can use a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

“It looks like she needs care assistance for the rest of her life and this is likely a direct result of the delay in getting her to the hospital,” he said.

Union speaks of delays due to lack of staff

Greenwood says it’s common knowledge that prompt medical intervention is critical for stroke patients.

Television advertising refers to the acronym FAST . to remind people of symptoms that should prompt an emergency call.

“I am angry at the people who are paid to look after the system, who are not doing their job, who have allowed it to get to this state,” he said.

The union that represents paramedics in British Columbia has been sounding the alarm about a shortage of staff for years.

“It is very disturbing to hear about these delays and we continue to hear about them, especially in emergency situations that can be life-threatening, for example, when someone has to wait for this deadline in a time of need, this is unacceptable,” Troy Clifford said. , President of BC Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers.

He says the shortage is mainly the result of the pay gap between paramedics and other public safety jobs such as police, fire and healthcare.

In 2016, British Columbia Emergency Medical Services installed the goal of responding to the most critical patients in the Vancouver metro for nine minutes at least 75% of the time by 2020.

CBC News contacted the Department of Health to ask why ambulance delays continue to exceed their target response time. Despite more than 48 hours’ notice of a response, the ministry did not respond in time for publication, citing a media blackout due to the Queen’s passing.

Meanwhile, Greenwood says his sister’s experience has completely shaken his confidence in the ambulance services.

“Obviously this is a new ball game where there will be no ambulance and you sort of need to take matters into your own hands and that is definitely what I would do if this situation happened again.”