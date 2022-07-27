A brewing question for Putin’s opponents: Can Russia be changed without leaving prison?

Shortly after Russia shocked the world with its February 24 attack on Ukraine, Ilya V. Yashin, a member of the local city council and a prominent opposition figure, decided it was time to see a dentist.
The Kremlin was in the process of criminalizing criticism of the war, and Mr. Yashin, a very vocal critic, decided to stay in his country and continue to oppose President Vladimir Putin. After all, he reasoned, it was likely that he would go to jail.
“To be honest, I’m afraid of dentists,” Mr. Yashin said. in a recent interview on YouTube, “but I pulled myself together and did it because I realized that if I ended up in prison, there would be no dentists.”
Two weeks after the publication of the interview, 39-year-old Yashin was indeed arrested. He is now in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow on charges of “spreading false information” about the war. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years.
Mr. Yashin’s arrest highlights the rapidly narrowing scope for dissent within Russia as Mr. Putin cracks down on any discrepancy with the official version of the invasion. In addition, there has been renewed debate among the Russian opposition about how leading figures such as Mr. Yashin can best serve to undermine Mr. Putin: outside the country they want to reform, or in a penal colony?
Mr. Yashin remains convinced that he made the right choice. “What crime have I committed?” he asked rhetorically in a handwritten letter from prison to The New York Times. “On my YouTube channel, I criticized the special operation in Ukraine and openly called what is happening a war.”
But some oppositionists disagree, arguing that staying and fighting may seem like a bold move, but that prison is an ineffective platform to push for reform.
“Yashin is fearless – he is a fighter, he is brave,” said Dmitry Gudkov, a Russian opposition leader who left Russia last year. “I’m sure he won’t back down,” he continued. “But I’m just sad that he will waste his life. It’s not clear.”
Mr. Gudkov went into exile after what he called “credible threats” that a criminal case against him would result in a prison sentence. He said that he persuaded Mr. Yashin, an old friend, to also go into exile.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Journalist and friend of Mr. Yashin, Yevgenia M. Albats, who also decided to stay, takes the opposite view, saying that it is impossible to seriously engage in politics from abroad.
“You can’t be a Russian politician in New York, Manhattan,” Ms. Albats said in a telephone interview from Moscow. “DYou cannot call yourself a Russian politician and be in London.” However, she acknowledged: “The risks are very high and they are getting higher.“.
Mr. Yashin acknowledged this in a YouTube interview published shortly before his arrest with Russian journalist Yuri Dud. “I understand that every day can be my last as a free man,” he said.
He later wrote on social media that he believed it was his explicit refusal to leave, expressed in that interview, that led to his arrest.
In a letter to The Times scanned and sent last week, Mr Yashin wrote that Russia’s “prisons are rapidly filling up with political prisoners” because Mr Putin feels threatened.
“These harsh repressions,” Mr. Yashin wrote, “indirectly confirm that the current military campaign is devoid of legitimacy.”
Mr. Yashin knew that his outspokenness and his platform would make him a target, and friends agree it was only a matter of time before he was detained. He was repeatedly fined for “discrediting” the Russian military, mostly for talking about other wars. In April, he shared a famous photo women who protested the Vietnam War in 1969, saying that the hypocrisy behind the “bombing for peace” rationale for war persists today.
He was also fined in May for quoting Andrei Sakharov’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan, the first Russian to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and the famous words of a Soviet bard who raised the alarm about the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia. .
After the invasion began in February, he continued to call on the Putin government, hosting regular live broadcasts on his YouTube channel, criticizing the power of the security services in Russia. He also documented a visit to the penal colony that held Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, and referred to a BBC report on Russian atrocities in Bucha, which led to him being charged with spreading false information.
The only choice open today to opposition politicians from Russia is “emigration or prison,” said Lyubov Sobol, who was forced to emigrate after her boss, Mr Navalny, survived a poisoning attempt, returned to Russia and was immediately arrested. Navalny’s advice is for Mr. Yashin to go to the dentist.
Mr Navalny retained his influence in prison. The large team he assembled before his arrest was re-created abroad. Observers say maintaining such a public image from prison requires a large apparatus like Mr. Navalny’s; So far, Mr. Yashin has been able to forward messages that were later shared on social media.
Ms. Sobol, a lawyer, said she could not criticize a colleague while he was in prison. But she said that no one in Russia could replace Mr. Yashin, either on YouTube or in the political arena.
“He had a huge YouTube channel, a big audience that trusted him,” she said of Mr. Yashin, who has 1.3 million subscribers. “I know a lot of people who sent videos of him to their grandparents. And they changed their minds about Russian propaganda, because he spoke in a very simple, bright and good language.”
According to her, there are no “other people” in Russia for this now.
Mr. Yashin became active in politics when he was 17, just as Mr. Putin came to power, and quickly became head of the Moscow branch of the youth wing of the liberal Yabloko party. When Yabloko reprinted the Russian translation of George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, Mr. Yashin wrote a foreword warning that “the era of Big Brother” had begun in Russia.
He eventually became close to opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was gunned down in Moscow in 2015 by assassins allegedly linked to Ramzan Kadyrov, a powerful man who has ruled the Russian region of Chechnya since 2007. Around the time of his assassination, Mr. Nemtsov was writing a report on the participation of Russian soldiers in the war that began in eastern Ukraine in 2014. completed and issued a reportand became one of the few politicians ready to openly criticize the Chechen leader.
In 2017, Mr. Yashin and his fellow opposition candidates won seven out of 10 seats in the local council of Moscow’s Krasnoselsky district.
As head of the council, Mr. Yashin dealt with everyday problems: playgrounds, parking lots, gentrification. He converted his company car and driver into a free taxi for the area’s handicapped. On YouTube, he regularly reported on the achievements and challenges of the council. He called the corruption of state bodies and subcontractors.
Under constant scrutiny by the prosecutor’s office, Mr Yashin stepped down as head of the council in 2021, said Yelena Kotenochkina, who took over leadership of the council.
According to her, the prosecutors “constantly checked what we were doing.” Mr. Yashin’s repurposing of his company car was the subject of an abuse of power investigation.
In March, another council member, Aleksey A. Gorinov, suggested that the district not hold a children’s party commemorating the victory of the Soviet Union in World War II while children were dying in Ukraine. Ms. Kotenochkina agreed. In late April, both were charged under the “false information” law. Mrs. Kotenochkina managed to escape to Lithuania; Mr. Gorinov was sentenced to seven years in a strict regime colony.
Ms Kotenochkina said the case against her and Mr Gorinov was a “hint” to Mr Yashin that he should leave the country or risk jail.
And late in June, Mr. Yashin was detained while walking in the park with his girlfriend, freelance journalist Irina Babloyan. He was charged with disobeying police orders—a bogus charge, Ms. Babloyan insisted—and sentenced to 15 days in jail. As soon as he was released, he was again arrested on charges of false information, and now he is awaiting trial. Last week, Russian authorities branded him a “foreign agent,” tantamount to an enemy of the state.
“Now people see: we are not running anywhere, we stand our ground and share the fate of our country,” he wrote.
“It makes our words more valuable and our arguments stronger. But most importantly, it leaves us a chance to regain our homeland. After all, it is not the one who is stronger now who wins, but the one who is ready to go to the end.
Alina Lobzina made a report.