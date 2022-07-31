New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando, Florida between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Orlando police said.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at a news conference around 4 a.m. that the shooting followed a large standoff in the area of ​​Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue about two hours earlier.

There are many bars and restaurants in the area.

Six of the victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, while the seventh victim drove himself to Advent Health, Orlando police said.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known, but all are reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not located a suspect but said there is no threat.

“The Orlando Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents, businesses and visitors. We have increased security measures and resources in the area and are already planning to increase those resources and security measures even further. Additionally, we are working with businesses. Is there any video of the incident? in the area to see it,” the city of Orlando said Sunday morning.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact the Orlando Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting or calling **8477.