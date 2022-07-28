New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The cake was in tiers — but one guest left in tears, and the bride and groom had to cut their reception short a few hours early.

A Philadelphia wedding turned chaotic Wednesday night after a group of female guests got into a fight, according to officials.

The fight spilled into the street outside the wedding venue, known as The Venue, and left one woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another woman when the suspect, a third woman, “intervened and shot the victim.”

Wild video shows beachside Hawaii wedding wave crash

The suspect, described only as a black woman, fled the scene.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, walked into a nearby police station around 9 p.m. and spoke to officers. Medics rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Even though there were young children in the marriage, there was a fight. FOX 29 Philadelphia Reportedly, and although police have yet to make an arrest, the suspect left her car and identification.

Mounted NYPD officer chases robbery suspect in Times Square, video shows

“This is a very unfortunate situation,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station. “It should be a happy moment – a wedding.”

The police said that they know the identity of the accused and are confident that they will be caught soon.

The bride and groom had planned to continue the reception till 11pm, but the violence stopped the ceremony early.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The investigation continued on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.