The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry took place off the field as fans clashed with each other on Saturday night.

A fight broke out in the seats along the first-base line. A video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey waving at a Citi Field security guard who was trying to hit two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.

After a Braves fan failed to actually connect the punch, one of the Mets fans came back swinging and appeared to knock the guy out. A man yelled “F— him up!” was heard shouting.

A New York Mets baseball cap on the dugout steps before a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, May 10, 2022.

Warning: Strong language

It’s unclear what started the fight.

The Mets defeated the Braves in both games of Saturday’s doubleheader.

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches the ball after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 6, 2022, in New York.

Max Scherzer struck out 11 batters in the second game of the doubleheader to lead New York to a 6-2 victory in the evening game. In the afternoon game, Francisco Lindor added three RBIs and the Mets won the game 8-5.

“They’re a great team, great lineup,” Scherzer said of the Braves. “For us to show up and bring energy and go out there and beat them, that’s great. It’s great to get these wins, but it’s not over yet. We know how well they can play, and they can get hot.”

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) high-fives teammates after leading off the top of the seventh inning during the second game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Aug. 6, 2022, in New York.

The Mets take a 5.5-game lead in the NL East and improve to 69-39. They are 30 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 97-65 in 2006.

Mets manager Buck Showalter notched his 1,620th hit to tie Ralph Houk for 20th on the all-time hit list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

