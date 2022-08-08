closer
Test Drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

According to Fox News Autos editor Gary Gustelu, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is the latest in a line of high-performance Mustangs that date back to 1969 and are very different from the brand’s other “match” models.

The next-generation Ford Mustang will be revealed in September, but now there’s also a new version of the original pony car.

Renowned custom car builder Ringbrothers has unveiled an all-new vehicle based on a 1964.5 Mustang convertible built for a client.

Well, it still has the wheel center caps from the original car, but everything else was custom designed.

Working from CAD data, the team actually scaled the body to about an inch in length and width and combined it with a modern in-house designed frame used for many of its projects.

Ringbrothers Custom created this recreation of a 1964.5 Ford Mustang.

At a quick glance, it looks like a lightly modified version of the car’s exterior, but the interior is a more updated interpretation of the original, though it features the low-back seats popular at the time.

“The client was very involved in the process and was adamant about maintaining a subtle, stock-like look,” says Ringbrothers co-owner Mike Ring.

The interior of the Mustang is a modern interpretation of the original.

“Everything is cued from the Mustang’s original design, but we’ve sharpened the lines and added several 3D-printed details to make it truly unique.”

1968 Dodge Charger Resurrected as ‘Hallucination’

Under the surface things are very modern. The car is powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 found in the current Mustang and uses a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Mustang is powered by a new 5.0-liter V8.

Ringbrothers won’t say how powerful it is, but has upgraded it with custom intake headers and a Flowmaster exhaust.

The Chevrolet Chevelle muscle car is back in a strange way

Another 21st-century touch is the independent rear suspension, which the factory Mustang didn’t get until the latest model launched in 2015.

Ringbrothers said it took 4200 man hours to make the car.

Penske Racing shocks and springs, bare brakes and unique alloy EVOD wheels complete the rally design package modeled after the signature 1964.5.

Ringbrothers nicknamed the car Caged and said it took 4200 man hours to build. Its price was not disclosed, but several other creations shop resold at auction for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

