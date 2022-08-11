A Brampton real estate agent, a media personality, is seriously injured in an attack in his own driveway.

Famous Brampton, Ontario. A real estate agent and media personality is recovering in hospital after a brutal attack in his driveway last week.

Three masked men with guns attacked Jyoti Singh Mann after he got into his car. Peel police said the attack took place around 8:30 am on 4 August. Soon after, they were called to the scene.

Mann is the host of Fateh Media 5 which broadcasts in Punjabi on radio and YouTube.

Brampton adviser Gurpreet Dillon told CBC Toronto he spoke with the victim and his family on Tuesday.

“He’s in a very high spirits right now and they’re just looking forward to the police investigating and finding the culprits,” Dillon said.

ATTENTION! This video contains graphics that viewers may find offensive.

Brampton real estate agent, media personality attacked Duration 2:11 ATTENTION! This video contains graphics that viewers may find offensive.

In video of the attack obtained by CBC Toronto, Mann can be seen getting into a white Rubicon Jeep before the three men suddenly approach. They smash the driver’s side window, open the door and drag the victim out, then drag him behind the car and beat him with their weapons.

According to Dhillon, Mann suffered serious injuries.

“He had lacerations all over his body,” he added. “Serious cuts and injuries to the arm. As well as muscle problems, bone bruises.”

Dillon said one of Mann’s thumbs was also amputated during an operation later that day.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mann’s father Surjit Singh Mann recounted how his wife saw their son being attacked from within and ran to his aid, chasing the attackers.

Mann’s father said the three men ran away and got into a car with a fourth assailant who drove them away.

His father said that Mann “is a very hardworking guy and he has nothing to do with these evil people who attacked him.”

He said he was glad to hear that his son would survive and hoped the police would bring those responsible to justice.

“They should be punished accordingly,” Surjit told CBC News.

Regional Police Chief Peel. Sean Gormley is expected to provide an update on their investigation at 2pm Thursday.

Surjit said his entire family is dealing with the aftermath of the attack, and that Mann’s wife and children avoid walking their dog or cutting grass.

“They don’t go out to do their routine work because they are afraid,” he said.

The attack came days after a threatening phone call

Dillon said the attack came after Mann received a threatening phone call three days ago.

The city council member was unable to describe the details of the threat, but said Mann had already reported the call to the police.

According to Dhillon, the attack stirred up the Punjabi community in Brampton. I strongly condemn the brutal attack on Punjabi media anchor Jyoti Singh Mann in Brampton. I wish Jyoti Singh Mann a speedy recovery and ask the authorities to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible. –@Taranvir__

“I think everyone is very shocked,” he said. “I spoke to a couple of residents who themselves, you know, say they look over their shoulder when they go to work in the morning.”

He said he believed the police would successfully investigate and find the attackers.