A cap used to zap the brain with electrodes can improve short-term memory in adults over 65, according to a new study.

Researchers published the study in Journal of Nature Neuroscience Monday believes the technology may have the potential to skew the risk of dementia and other memory-loss diseases. However, despite the enthusiasm from scientists, more research is needed before widespread distribution.

The study used 150 participants aged between 65-88 years who were diagnosed with a neurological disorder. While asking them to recall five lists of 20 words, participants were given a mild electric current to their brains using a cap. The procedure took 20 minutes and was done over four consecutive days.

Participants’ memory improved by over 50% compared to the untreated placebo group. The study found that the group was able to recall four to six words better than age-matched placebo participants.

“It’s an unfortunate fact of life that we all become more forgetful as we age,” study author Dr. Robert Reinhart said in a statement to NBC News. “Memory deficits impair our activities of daily living, planning, decision-making, cognition, learning, and this generally has the negative effect of reducing quality of life.”

Those who zap the brains of participants showed improvements in both working and long-term memory. However, research is still in its early stages and more studies are needed to examine how long the benefits may last.

Researchers aren’t sure if the technique will help patients with serious memory disorders like Alzheimer’s.

The CDC estimates that approximately 16 million people in the United States suffer from cognitive impairment, particularly among those over age 65.