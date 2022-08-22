New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida man was arrested last week after deputies say he tried to hide a bag of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop.

Detectives determined that John Schneider, 49, had recently purchased half a pound of methamphetamine outside of Volusia County and was taking it back to sell outside a home in Orange City.

That plan was foiled Thursday night when Schneider and his girlfriend were pulled over by Volusia County deputies.

Body camera video provided by the department shows Deputy Schneider talking outside of the patrol car after putting the bag of meth under the patrol car.

“Oh, man,” his girlfriend, 49-year-old Lee Sanberg, can be heard saying.

Schneider allegedly tried to deny the bag of dope was his, but the deputy told him the incident was caught on camera.

Deputies say an additional gram of meth was found in Schneider’s right sock.

Schneider was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

His vehicle was impounded.

Schneider was being held on $511,000 bond and Sanberg was being held on $500,000 bond.