A coalition of left-wing racial justice groups, including the Black Lives Matter National Organization, launched an initiative calling for the dismantling of the US prison system and the release of all inmates, including multi-criminal cop killers.

The Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 50 groups including the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, released a blog post Thursday commemorating Black August, the controversial prison-based holiday founded by a Black guerrilla family in the 1960s.

“This week, in partnership with our colleagues [Malcolm X Grassroots Movement]We are highlighting five black political prisoners to raise awareness and support for these fighters,” The post stated. “We are calling on you to sign petitions, write letters, donate and campaign as we advocate for the release of all prisoners and the dismantling of the prison industrial complex.”

The list of prisoners includes Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former member of the Black Panthers who was convicted of shooting and killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981; Kamou Sadiki, a former member of the Black Liberation Army serving a life sentence for the 1971 murder of an Atlanta police officer; Mutulu Shakur, a former Black Liberation Army leader who helped organize the 1981 Brinks robbery in New York that killed two police officers; And Ed Poindexter, a former Black Panther, was convicted along with David Rice of the 1970 bombing of an Omaha police officer.

This list includes Imam Jameel Al Amin, aka H. There’s also Rap Brown, a Black Panther-turned-Muslim cleric who was convicted in 2000 of killing a Georgia sheriff’s deputy and injuring another.

On its website, the Movement for Black Lives says the group opposes the capitalist system in the United States and “believes that prisons, police and all other institutions that perpetrate violence against black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that have the values ​​and affirmations of advancing black lives.”

The Black Lives Movement has been promoted by progressive Democrats such as Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

“The fight to #DefundThePolice won’t just happen in the streets. It’s going to happen in city halls, too. The Working Families Party and the Movement for Black Lives’ Electoral Justice Project are coming together to launch the WFP Justice Fund,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Facebook in July 2020.