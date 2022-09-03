New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Michigan State Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein has proven that justice is indeed blind.

Now, he has shown that even someone who is blind can drive a race car.

Bernstein, who has been legally blind since birth, told Fox News Digital this week that Sheriff Chris Swanson, who was in the passenger seat, helped give him directions on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Blind sports commentator to announce Illinois college basketball games for radio

That was the day Bernstein rolled onto a dirt track at the Genesee County Fair near Flint, Michigan. It was his first time driving a car.

“People with disabilities know what we can achieve, but the real thing is that people who are not disabled should give us a chance,” Bernstein, 47, said.

His inspiring story is raising awareness of what others like him do every day.

Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc. of New York City. “People who are blind power everything we do,” Shawn Dobbs, vice president of marketing and public relations here, told Fox News Digital.

Dobbs said that includes people “working in production,” making products for the federal government and the aerospace industry, working at our base supply centers or in contract management services, providing braille literacy and technology training to program clients. serving in management and leadership positions throughout our organization.”

“The Lighthouse was founded in 1918 and is the largest employer of the blind west of the Mississippi and the largest employer of the deaf/blind in the nation,” he added.

Scientists are investigating ways to restore vision for genetically-caused blindness

According to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 an estimated 6 million Americans had vision loss and 1 million people were blind.

However, the vast majority of people who are blind or visually impaired are not working or looking for work—compared to one-quarter of people without disabilities, according to the American Community Survey.

“People who are blind have the ability to do anything their sighted peers do; they just do it differently,” said Jeff Mittman, president and CEO of Bosma Enterprises in Indiana.

Mittman is a service-disabled veteran who lost his sight in 2005 in an IED attack in Iraq.

His company provides employment and training to blind people, as well as critical training that teaches independent living skills.

He is also president of the National Association for the Employment of People Who Are Blind, where he works nationally to combat the 70% unemployment rate for this group.

“Our communities are better when everyone is able to contribute and participate in society.”

“I want to make sure that every person has the tools and skills to do whatever they choose,” Mittman added.

He has hiked more than 20 miles on the Appalachian Trail with one of his military buddies, who served as a sight-seeing guide.

“It is my duty to strengthen and maximize every opportunity for people with vision loss,” he said. “Our communities are better when everyone is able to contribute and participate in society.”

Stretching his comfort zone

Bernstein, who is seeking re-election to his seat in Michigan in November, told Fox News Digital that despite his disability, he is passionate about his work and expanding his comfort zone.

He used his skills to run 25 marathons, compete in an Ironman competition and pursue his dream of becoming a race car driver.

Although many people know him as Justice, he joked, “No one calls me that. [Now] They call me a race car driver.”

When he trained for the marathon, he worked with a team called Achilles International, a New York City nonprofit that changes the lives of disabled people of all ages, including children and veterans, through athletic programs and social connections.

“At Achilles International, we break down barriers to achievement and empower athletes like Richard to reimagine what’s possible,” said Emily Glasser, president and CEO of Achilles International.

Having trained during marathons with Achilles International, Bernstein was able to follow the sheriff’s directions about when to turn even though he couldn’t see.

Since its founding in 1983, Achilles has enabled over 150,000 athletes of all ability levels to participate in mainstream endurance programs by providing access to adaptive equipment, training and race opportunities, and a supportive community.

“We’re building a more inclusive society one walk, run or bike ride at a time.”

When Bernstein was driving with the sheriff, he was able to follow the sheriff’s directions about when to turn even though he couldn’t see, in part because of his marathon training with Achilles International.

“My favorite part was when we finished driving and he came up to the window and said, ‘Justice, I need your license and registration,'” he said.

“Life is so intense and heavy sometimes. Sometimes, you just want to have fun,” he added.

His next goal is to get into a race car uniform, complete a safety helmet, and head to the Michigan Secretary of State to get his license – just to see what he’ll be told.

However, he has a penchant for inspiring more blind judges on the court. “You have to look at it from a completely different perspective. I’m a person of faith and [am] It’s kind of spiritual and I have a connection with the creator,” he noted.

“Sometimes conflict gives you the ability to empathize [more] with others.”

“You do these endurance events and when you do this, your body is limited [marathon] competition, but your soul itself can be disconnected from your body and this allows you to touch the face of God,” he added.

“The body is incredibly mortal but the soul and spirit are [are] Incredibly powerful.”

He has guides to help him turn when he’s running — but when he competed in an Ironman, it became difficult because he couldn’t hear the guides underwater.

Like Brad Pitt, do you have trouble getting to know people? This can be prosopagnosia or ‘face blindness’

“Underwater you keep hitting your face. Other competitors get stuck, and you start to feel like you’re drowning, and when you become spiritual—you’re stuck under, and that’s when your spirit breaks away from the body and [you] Just have the faith to keep pushing.”

“That’s the essence of life.”

His own perspective on life as someone who cannot see allows him to experience more conflict and suffering, he said, but as a judge “sometimes conflict gives us the ability to empathize with others”.

People ask him how he can do his job if he can’t see the evidence.

He told Fox News Digital that it’s not really work. Rather, his job is to ensure that the process is followed properly. That is his focus; Finally, the evidence is presented in the report.

Every Wednesday, he receives approximately 25 cases that affect the lives of real people. “We’re the last stop,” he added. He deals with serious issues facing people, like life without the possibility of parole — so every case matters.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

He cannot put every case in Braille; It would take too much time, or he couldn’t put his case on the computer, because it would take him beyond the conversations he needed with his colleagues.

Bernstein prepares for these cases by memorizing all 25 cases each week.

“You get to a certain point where being blind is irrelevant.”

“I can’t learn every case word-for-word – that’s impossible, but I can learn [them to] such degree [that] All legal issues are known,” he told Fox News Digital.

“But you don’t just need to learn the cases that day. You need to know all the common law cases that work in favor of the position—the ones that support your position and then [you] You need to know all the common law cases against your position,” he added.

“What is prejudice? Pre-judge — prejudice is done visually. I don’t know what people look like or how they dress,” Bernstein said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“These are real lives in the balance—and you get to a certain point where being blind is irrelevant.”

The Associated Press contributed to reporting for this article.