Enlarge this image toggle signature Mika Green/Item via hotspot

Mika Green/Item via hotspot

COLOMBIA, South Carolina. A pregnant black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reviewed as she struggles to reach her time behind bars.

Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this spring of disorderly conduct in a gross and aggravated manner because of comments she made to police. Her lawyers are pushing for a reduced sentence amid growing concerns about her and her baby’s health, due in November.

Black Voters Matter advocates have circulated a petition calling for her release. Civil rights lawyer and former state legislator Bakary Sellers will tell a judge September 12 that the punishment is unfair.

“She’s in jail because she spoke in America,” said Sybil Dione Rosado, her lawyer. “She’s a dark-skinned black woman, unreservedly black and radical.”

Vaccinations – Health News Pregnant behind bars: what we know and what we don’t know about pregnancy and imprisonment

Martin moved with her four youngest children to Sumter, South Carolina from Iowa in the spring of 2020 and was “ready to go and protest” after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd sparked a nationwide movement that year, her sister said.

But Martin had another person in mind: in 2016, Sumter police shot and killed her son-in-law 19 times when officers said he fired a gun after chasing a stolen car. When she went outside, she carried grief over her family’s past.

In court, prosecutors presented body camera footage to the police, including footage from these demonstrations. Shared with the AP, they do not show that she laid hands on any officers. A video from May 31, 2020 shows Martin chanting “No justice, no peace” to the officer’s face. The police donned protective gear and discussed the use of tear gas before allowing the crowd to disperse.

A few days later, Martin used harsher language.

“Some of us will get hurt. And some of you will be hurt,” Martin told the officers. “We are ready to die for it. We are tired of this. You better be ready to die for the blue. I’m ready to die for Black.”

The jury acquitted Martin of instigating the riot and did not return a verdict on whether she threatened the lives of the officers. Her legal team was “delighted” when the jury found her guilty only of disorderly conduct, which is punishable by a fine of no more than $500 and 30 days in jail, investigator Tony Kennedy recalled.

State law defines disturbers of the peace as any disturbers of the peace, “dangerous and disturbing persons”, or persons who make “threats or threatening speeches”. But the prosecutor’s office presented the charge as a “serious crime with aggravating circumstances”, for which up to 10 years in prison are provided. Rosado said Judge Kirk Griffin did not allow her to explain to the jury the difference and the possibility of a much harsher sentence.

Prosecutors did not respond to interview requests. Sumter police said it would be inappropriate to comment given the possibility of further action.

The sellers called the offer “beyond”.

“The thing is, you have people who stormed the Capitol, who caused the deaths of law enforcement officers who tried to cancel elections and destroy democracy. And they get two months, three months, six months,” Sellers said. “And Brittany Martin gets four years.”

Of the approximately 850 people charged with federal crimes related to the January 6 uprising, more than 330 pleaded guilty and received lesser sentences, mostly for minor offenses punishable by no more than a year.

In the court document, Sellers points to other convicts on the same charge whose sentences were reduced. A more high-profile case involved a drunken University of Alabama football fan who punched a University of South Carolina fan unconscious after the Gamecocks upset Crimson Tide. The man died after a motorist negligently drove over his body. The fan received three years in prison, the remaining 10 years on probation.



Enlarge this image toggle signature Product via hotspot

Product via hotspot

Martin said her body “can’t get used to the baby” and as of July she has lost 12 pounds in custody despite being pregnant. According to her sister Whitney Martin and Rosado, she was taken by ambulance to the hospital twice in the same month, once after contractions and again after a premature birth at 25 weeks. Martin’s prison report shows that she attended eight outside medical appointments during July and August.

Martin was recently sent to solitary confinement for refusing to cut her dreadlocks, in violation of what Rosado called “racial bias.” Under a body grooming policy that aims to “promote safety”, neatly braided pigtails are only allowed in prison if worn straight back, and single braids, but not dreadlocks or curls.

Martin said the guards abused her and the inmates hurt her. Rosado reported seeing scratches on Martin’s face and a bloodied right eye during a recent visit. Based on Martin’s conclusion, she was placed in custody for 35 days on June 5 for threatening to harm an employee, and again for 22 days on July 28 for refusing or disobeying orders.

National Racial Justice Network President Dr. Candace Brewer wants Martin to “not end up where Sandra Bland is,” referring to a black Chicago woman who died in a Texas prison after a soldier said she didn’t signal a lane change movement.

Much has changed in the two years since the protests.

In November 2020, Martin received a 7-year suspended sentence for intentional mischief and leaving a crime scene in Iowa, where in August 2019 her teenage son accused her of intentionally hitting him with her SUV and driving away. Iowa court documents allege that Martin told her son, who was hospitalized with minor injuries, that she hoped he would die. Rosado said the South Carolina judge, who did not respond to an interview request, did not mention the Iowa conviction in his sentencing decision.

In 2021, Martin co-founded a local group, Mixed Sistaz United, which distributed food to the homeless, organized voter registration campaigns, and hosted a June 10 celebration.

In January of this year, Martin’s 18-year-old son was gunned down in his car outside a convenience store in Waterloo, Iowa. Martin and her family still mourn this loss.

Sister Martina looked after the younger children, who, she said, “missed their mother.” According to Martin, the 5-year-old did not talk on the phone the way he is happy.

“There were times in this prison where I would give up for a second, mentally and emotionally,” Martin said. “It felt like the Holy Spirit just put the spoon in my mouth, like, ‘Come on, you have to eat. You must get up.”

“I had to think about my children. I had to think about my love for them, so I am even in this situation,” she said.