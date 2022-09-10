A black pastor sues the police who arrested him while he was watering flowers for his neighbors.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Childersburg Police Department via AP

Michael Jennings, a black pastor who was arrested while watering a neighbor’s flowers, has filed a federal lawsuit against police officers involved in the incident. The lawsuit also lists the city of Childersburg, which oversees the police department that arrested Jennings, as a defendant.

Jennings, longtime pastor of Vision Abundant Life Church in Sylacauga, Alabama, is represented by national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and attorneys Bethany Embry Jones, Joy Travis and Roderick Van Daniels.

“Our goal is obviously justice for [Mr. Jennings] and the situation,” Embry Jones told NPR earlier this month.

“Because he is a pastor, he has a congregation, he has followers and he has a name. And in this situation, his name was destroyed,” she added.

Lawyers representing Jennings hold a press conference on the case and lawsuit on Saturday. In addition to Jennings and his attorneys, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton will attend the event.

“Police officers did so many things that weren’t consistent with good policing tactics,” Simelton said in a statement sent to NPR.

“These rash decisions do not reflect well the type of training that Childersburg police officers receive … if they acted in accordance with the instructions of the police,” he added.

Lawyers representing Jennings said the release body camera video in addition, it will clear the way for “lawsuits against officers and not only.”

“This video clearly shows that these officers decided to arrest Pastor Jennings less than five minutes after the stop and then tried to rewrite history by claiming he didn’t identify himself when that was the first thing he did,” Daniels said in an interview. statement for NPR.

Jennings said he was doing a good neighborly deed, watering his out-of-town neighbor’s flowers at their request on May 22 when a Childersburg policeman showed up.

“I should be here. I’m Pastor Jennings. I live across the street,” Jennings told an officer in body camera footage obtained by NPR.

“I look after their house while they are away, watering their flowers,” he said.



Jay Reeves/AP

Upon their arrival, police arrested Jennings and placed him in the back of a police car, and later charged him with obstructing the government, according to a criminal complaint.

“When they first stopped, I already knew it was going to be something,” Jennings said in an interview with NPR.

Jennings recalls that when the police arrived at his neighbors’ house, he immediately noticed the behavior of the officers.

“[The officer] parked in the back and walked in front. And right from the tone of his voice, you could tell that I was already to blame, ”he said.

in 20 minute video, a Childersburg police officer approaches Jennings as he is seen on camera watering plants in his yard. As soon as the officer approaches Jennings and asks him what he is doing, he replies, “Watering the flowers.”

An unidentified officer asks Jennings if he owns a car parked in a neighbor’s driveway. Jennings answers the officer, saying that the car belongs to his neighbor.

Later in the video, the officer asks the pastor if he lives in the house, and he tells the officer that he doesn’t.

The exchange between Jennings and the officer results in a scream as Jennings explains to the officers that he did nothing wrong. He tells the officers, “I told him I was a pastor… You want to lock me up, lock me up… … Lock me up and see what happens. I want you to do it.”

The video shows Jennings, himself a former police officer, handcuffed for failing to provide officers with his ID.

Later in June, the charges against Jennings were dropped by a municipal judge.

In numerous NPR reports of the incident, the Childersburg Police Department did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

Alabama Law states that any officer “may stop any person overseas in a public place” if they suspect that the person is committing or has committed a felony or other public offense and may demand the person’s name, address, and an explanation of his actions.

However, Jennings’ attorneys emphasize in their statement that “Alabama’s Stop and Identification Law does not require Pastor Jennings … to identify himself because he was not in a public place.”