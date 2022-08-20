A black bear is killed in Garibaldi Park after carrying backpacks of food from a remote area

Authorities killed a black bear Friday morning near a remote campsite southwest of Whistler, British Columbia, after it ripped several backpacks off racks set up by BC Parks to keep the bears from eating.

British Columbia Conservation Officers euthanize a bear Garibaldi Provincial ParkTaylor Meadows Campground, about 20 km southwest of Whistler.

The black bear exhibited “behavior that has been determined to be too great a risk to public safety,” the provincial environment ministry said.

“The destruction of any bear is an unfortunate outcome that we are trying so hard to prevent,” a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement. “The bear repeatedly pulled food bags from hiding places, returned to the campground many times and showed minimal fear of people.

“Bears accustomed to human food sources are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation due to the risk to public safety.”

According to the BC Department of the Environment’s freedom of information request from the advocacy organization The Fur-Bearers, BC Conservation Service officers have killed more black bears than the average for the past three years. Between 2015 and 2021, 3,779 animals were euthanized. (CBC News)

Last year, 581 black bears were killed by the British Columbia Conservation Authority. Freedom of Information Papers received by the human rights organization The Fur-Bearers.

This is higher than the average for the past seven years, when a total of 3,779 bears were euthanized.

“The problem of public education”

As the appetites of bears grow before hibernation, experts say they are increasingly moving to popular areas where they would not normally be.

The euthanasia of domesticated bears is a very unfortunate result of people bringing food to remote areas — and often not storing it properly or cleaning it up properly after cooking,” said Jay MacArthur, chair of the BC Mountain Clubs Federation trail committee.

“I don’t want bears to be killed, it’s terrible,” he said. “But, you know, this is really a problem of educating people, not so much a bear problem – you can’t re-educate a bear.

“Once a bear gets used to eating human food, there’s unfortunately little he can do.”

Multiple areas of the same the park had to close visitors this year, including the Singing Creek and Cheakamus Lake campgrounds, because bears are attracted to people’s food.

A CBC News video from Taylor Meadows Campground showed a black bear eagerly climbing a tree in an attempt to reach several campers’ backpacks hanging from wires high on a pulley system, a food stash designed to protect bags from bears.

The bear was euthanized after being seen carrying backpacks many times in Garibaldi Provincial Park. Experts say they have noticed some bears moving into areas where they are not normally seen. Banit Braich has the details. pic.twitter.com/KVNymoU8gO –@cbcnewsbc

The Taylor Meadows area, west of Lake Garibaldi, is usually a popular spot for bears with all its berry bushes as they eat as much food as they can before hibernating.

But according to the president of the Society of Friends of Garibaldi Park, the late summer, cold and wet weather this season is different from other years.

“I’m not surprised to hear that the bear has been euthanized,” Taryn Ayton said in an interview. “In a situation where he gets access to human food, it’s really inevitable.

“Many traditional food sources for bears were not available as early as usual.”

At the Taylor Meadows backcountry campsite in Garibaldi Provincial Park, two handwritten notes tacked by campers to the official food cache sign say the bear took at least one backpack, and possibly two, from raised wire hangers provided by BC Parks to keep food away from bears. . (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Two separate handwritten notes affixed by tourists to the official food cache sign in BC parks. Thursday, the bear is said to have taken at least one backpack from raised wire hangers the province has provided to keep food away from the bears.

One note, dated Wednesday, said the bear took a red backpack from a hiding place that hikers found in the woods along with a black and green backpack. “The bear guarded him and another pack,” the note said.

The second note, also from Wednesday, said: “Warning: the bear has taken a backpack full of food from the bear’s hiding place by the tree! He will return!!”

People reminded to take precautions

Advocates are once again reminding tourists to take precautions to avoid future tragedies – for humans and for bears like the one that was killed on Friday.

Prevention counseling includes:

Use bear-proof containers and caches of food.

Never bring even a small amount of food into the tent.

Consider sleeping in clothes other than the ones you cooked in, as bears have very sensitive noses.

The province said in a statement that BC Parks and the Conservation Service are urging campers to take precautions in bear country, “including traveling in groups, carrying bear spray and keeping attractants secure.”

MacArthur wants the province to hire more park rangers because the existing workforce is overstretched and doesn’t have enough time to train problem campers.

He also hopes BC Parks will install more metal boxes that bears can’t take food from – as opposed to wire hangers that hang food, which he says bears can treat “like a game.”

He adds that carry warnings about safety and prevention not prominent enough on BC backcountry booking sites.