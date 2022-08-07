type here...
Politics A bipartisan group of senators backed Pelosi's Taiwan trip...
Politics

A bipartisan group of senators backed Pelosi’s Taiwan trip despite China’s response

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of senators expressed their approval Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan despite warnings from China last week.

China announced on Friday that it would suspend talks with the United States on various issues and ban Pelosi and her family, in response to her trip to the island.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., warned on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that China’s pursuit of its retaliatory measures could be a sign of where U.S.-China relations are headed.

“I don’t think we’re in a Cold War with China yet. A lot of it depends on what China does next,” Van Hollen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

China responds:China halts climate, military talks with US as tensions rise over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Van Hollen noted that military dialogue with China is necessary, but it is also “important that we confront and check China, where it is trying to export its model of authoritarianism around the world.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House speaker “should go. I’m glad she’s gone,” he said.

Pelosi leaves Taiwan:Pelosi strongly supports Taiwan’s democracy; US braces for Chinese military drills

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed approval of Graham and Van Hollen’s trip.

“The Chinese cannot tell our lawmakers or any American citizens where to travel. And that is bullying and intimidation,” Blumenthal said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It’s firing these missiles, it’s sending its planes to sensitive areas, it’s just a provocation,” he said.

China argued that the House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan amounted to an attack by the Biden administration on Chinese governance.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, although Taiwan sees itself as an independent country.

The White House has insisted that Pelosi is the leader of the legislative branch of government and that it cannot stop her from leaving.

Pelosi Goes to Taiwan:Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, angers China, which warns it is ‘playing with fire’

Contributed by: Michael Collins

Previous articlePete Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions as Phillies honor 1980 team
Next articleHaaland’s reaction is ‘born to score goals’, Guardiola says

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Former Texas teacher sentenced to 60 days in prison for having sex with underage student

off Video Fox News Flash August 7 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Republicans say Democrats ‘will pay price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill

closer Video Democrats' inflation-reduction legislation passed the Senate in a close vote...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Magnum PI’ actor Roger E. Mosley (83) passed away

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland made his Premier League debut

Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News