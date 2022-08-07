A bipartisan group of senators backed Pelosi’s Taiwan trip despite China’s response

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of senators expressed their approval Sunday for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip to Taiwan despite warnings from China last week.

China announced on Friday that it would suspend talks with the United States on various issues and ban Pelosi and her family, in response to her trip to the island.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., warned on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that China’s pursuit of its retaliatory measures could be a sign of where U.S.-China relations are headed.

“I don’t think we’re in a Cold War with China yet. A lot of it depends on what China does next,” Van Hollen said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Van Hollen noted that military dialogue with China is necessary, but it is also “important that we confront and check China, where it is trying to export its model of authoritarianism around the world.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the House speaker “should go. I’m glad she’s gone,” he said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed approval of Graham and Van Hollen’s trip.

“The Chinese cannot tell our lawmakers or any American citizens where to travel. And that is bullying and intimidation,” Blumenthal said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It’s firing these missiles, it’s sending its planes to sensitive areas, it’s just a provocation,” he said.

China argued that the House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan amounted to an attack by the Biden administration on Chinese governance.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, although Taiwan sees itself as an independent country.

The White House has insisted that Pelosi is the leader of the legislative branch of government and that it cannot stop her from leaving.

Contributed by: Michael Collins