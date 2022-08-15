New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche’s biopic, “Girl in Room 13,” is still airing after news of her death. Heche’s son Homer confirmed her death said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday.

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star was in a coma and suffering “Severe” brain injury After she was involved in a serious car wreck a week ago, the actress’ rep told Fox News Digital.

Amy Winter, Lifetime’s executive vice president and head of programming, clarified the status of Heche’s film before her death. The film has a September release date.

“As many of you know, Anne is in critical condition, and all of us at Lifetime are deeply concerned about her and everyone affected,” Winter said at the TCA press tour. “This project is as important to Anne as it is to each of us.”

She continued: “We all wanted to make a film that brought attention to this terrible issue of human sex trafficking.”

The film’s director, Elizabeth Rome, told Entertainment Tonight that the entire cast was “devastated.”

“I know Anne is really passionate about this film. She gave everything she had, she brought incredible performance and energy to this project, and she’s really committed to stopping violence against women. We wish she was here with us, and all I can say is, we’re praying for her recovery. ” Rome told the outlet.

Heche was involved in a fatal car accident on August 5 when she crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a house in Mar Vista, California. In overhead video captured from the scene, Heche was carried out on a stretcher from the burning home by firefighters with a white protective sheet covering his body.

When they reached the ambulance, she sat up for a moment before entering the emergency medical vehicle. After the crash, her spokesperson confirmed that Heche had “become unconscious shortly after the accident”.

Later it was found in the blood test “presence of drugs” The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital, however, that additional testing is needed “to rule out any substances administered at the hospital as part of her medical treatment.”

Hache found small screen success in soap operas in the ’80s and played the twins in “Another World,” which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to silver screen fame in the late 90s with Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco,” Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Gus Van Sant’s remake of “Psycho.”

