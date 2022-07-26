A bill to reduce dependence on China for semiconductors is close to a Senate vote

Toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Senate is one step closer to passing a major bill aimed at supporting the domestic production of semiconductor chips that power the nation’s smartphones, cars, computers, medical equipment and weapons systems. The upper chamber cleared the procedural vote Tuesday morning, with a final vote this week.

The CHIPS bill would provide $54 billion in grants for small, semiconductor manufacturing and research, billions in grants to support regional technology centers, and a 25 percent tax credit on investments in semiconductor manufacturing through 2026 to create useful incentives for semiconductor manufacturing in America. .

The Bill is a condensed version of the Economic Competitiveness Package It passed the Senate last year But stalled in the hall.

Supporters say the bill will reduce dependence on China

Supporters argue that the legislation is long overdue and will reduce America’s reliance on China for chip production, which they say threatens national security.

Accordingly Congressional Research ServiceAsia accounted for nearly four-fifths of global fabrication capacity as of 2019.

“We used to make 40% of the world’s chips, now we make about 12%,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday afternoon during a virtual roundtable with President Biden. “The reality is, we haven’t invested anything to boost domestic chip production, while China has invested over $150 billion to build their own domestic capacity. So we’re way behind.”

The Biden administration says growing the chip industry at home will help ease supply chain disruptions.

But Sen. Critics of the law, including Bernie Sanders, who runs as an independent Democrat, question the subsidy to the semiconductor industry.

“Let’s rebuild the US microchip industry, but let’s do it in a way that benefits all of our society, not just a few rich, profitable and powerful corporations,” Sanders said. statement.

The law authorizes spending of approximately $100 billion over five years on scientific research, including more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation.

“Chips alone will not be enough to maintain US technology leadership, so we need the rest of the innovation bill so that we invest not only in core technologies today, but also in technologies that power innovation tomorrow,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a White House roundtable.

The CHIPS bill is one of the top legislative priorities before Congress as the August recess continues. Democrats would need at least 11 Republican votes to pass the bill.

Seventeen Republican senators voted to advance the legislation Tuesday: Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Steve Danes of Montana, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee. , Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Todd Young of Indiana.

If the Senate passes the bill, it will then move to the House — where it already has strong bipartisan support, including Reps. Michael McCallRanking Republican and Foreign Affairs Committee, and John CutkoThe top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee.