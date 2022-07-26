A bill to boost the semiconductor industry has passed a key Senate test

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States and accelerate high-tech research that supporters say is critical to the economy for decades to come.

The Senate needed 60 votes to advance the bill and the vote was 64-32. The legislation is now on a glidepath for final passage in the Senate this week. The House is also expected to take up the package this week.

The White House has expressed support for the bill , along with industry leaders who say government subsidies are needed to compete with other countries that are spending billions of dollars to attract manufacturers. They say the pandemic has exposed the risks to the economy and national security of over-reliance on foreign-made computer chips.

The bill provides about $52 billion in grants and other incentives to the semiconductor industry as well as a 25% tax credit for companies that build chip plants or fabs in the U.S. The cost of the tax break is estimated to be about $24. billion in 10 years. The bill authorizes about $200 billion to improve scientific research over the same time frame.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the bill would increase the deficit by about $79 billion over 10 years. Critics have objected that the bill’s stated expenditure is inaccurate or excessive.

“At a time when working families in this country are falling further behind, and the very rich are getting very rich, let’s get our priorities right,” said I-Vt. Senator Bernie Sanders said.

But the bill got the support of the legislature Both sides say the investment is key to US innovation and an edge over economic rivals China in the coming decades.

“I firmly believe that the passage of this bill could be a turning point for American leadership in this century,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. “The benefits of this legislation will reverberate across the country for years and decades to come.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell led a group of 17 Republican senators who voted to limit debate and advance the bill. While some Republicans expressed concern about the bill’s spending, others stressed the need to address national security vulnerabilities caused by America’s reliance on plants in Taiwan and South Korea for the most advanced computer chips.

“We’re not used to offering these kinds of financial incentives to businesses, but it costs 30 percent less to build these manufacturing facilities in the seas of Asia, and our access to that supply chain is at risk from very real threats. It’s an investment we need to make,” Sen. John Cornyn, R- Texas said.