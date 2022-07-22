New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A bill to bar members of Congress and their spouses Trading or holding stocks They hold the election office that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced in February after denying that her husband bought stock based on insider information provided to him.

Measure, that Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act of 2022It was introduced in the House by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and so far has 14 cosponsors, most of them Democrats.

The law, according to its text, prohibits members of Congress and their spouses from “stock trading and ownership.” In addition, it states that elected members and their spouses “may not own or trade (except divestment) an interest in any stock, bond, commodity, future or other form of security, including an interest in a hedge fund, derivative, option or other complex investment vehicle.”

Since its introduction, the bipartisan measure has been recommended to several committees, with the latest action taking place on February 24, when it was further recommended from the House Agriculture Committee to the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit.

Pelosi said she never made stock purchases based on information her husband gave her

A related measure was also introduced by several prominent members of the Senate, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; and Lindsey Graham, RS.C.

On Thursday, in response to a question from Fox News Digital, Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, had never made stock purchases based on inside information she received. “No. Absolutely not,” she said.

Pelosi’s rejection comes after her husband made headlines when he became famous Doing stock trades worth lakhsBought computer chip stock.

Pelosi’s office has defended her husband’s purchases and reiterated that Pelosi owns no stock that could bring a measure barring lawmakers and their spouses from trading stock to the House floor for a vote.

Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, told Fox News that whether Pelosi or her husband owns and initiates stock trades is “completely irrelevant” to conflict of interest laws.

“Her response that it was her husband who made the stock trades was irrelevant and she knew it,” Arnold said. “Whether she or her spouse owns and makes stock trades is completely irrelevant to conflict of interest laws, which is why she needs to disclose these stock trades in the first place.”

Congress renewed the amendment to prohibit stock trades between lawmakers

“While disclosure laws are fundamental to revealing whether a member has used non-public information for profit or whether their personal investments have influenced official action, disclosure is not without problems and does not mean there is no current conflict of interest,” Arnold added. “After disclosure, it’s important to act on any information if there appears to be a problem.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Pelosi has an estimated net worth of $114 million, according to a 2018 personal statement Financial disclosure . She is the sixth-richest member of the House and the 10th-richest in Congress, according to data tracked by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Several elected Republicans and Democrats have spoken out in recent months in favor of efforts and measures to bar members of Congress from stock trading, but there appears to be no consensus among members of the Senate or House on what the final bill should look like.

Fox News’ Megan Henney and Houston Keen contributed to this story.