Tyndall Air Force Base may want to reevaluate its security measures after a black blight quickly scaled a barbed wire fence in Panama City, Florida.

“How the Bear Climbs the Fence at Tyndall,” Kevin Dalrymple wrote in a Facebook post on tuesday. “This little guy is part of the bear family that we see regularly on base.”

Kevin Dalrymple told Fox 35 that he was driving by the base Wednesday when he saw a large black bear sneaking up on the barbed wire.

The bear climbed the fence in just 24 seconds before disappearing into the wooded area at the foothills, prompting some social media users to predict a sharp star.

“He went over that fence like an Olympian,” Dalrymple told Fox 35.

Tyndall is 12 miles southeast of Panama City and covers 29,000 acres of land that was originally “pine and palmetto trees, scrub brush and swamps”.