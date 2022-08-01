New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An Illinois bakery owner claims she and her business face discrimination from her local government after being targeted in what she considers a hate crime.

Corinna Bendel Sack’s Uprising Bakery and Cafe, in Lake Village in Hills, Ill., has hosted a variety of events since opening, but vandalism forced them to cancel when they planned to host a “drag brunch.” In a video message posted to Facebook, Sack said that while the village supported the bakery in the wake of the incident, they quickly reversed their position.

“Now they want to not only cancel our next drag show, they want us to cancel every single event, to stop hosting events going forward,” Sack said.

Sac explained that she received a letter from the village stating that any future events could violate municipal code and zoning ordinances, which could result in fines and enforcement action that could result in loss of business or liquor licenses.

“We’ve been running events pretty much since the day we started,” she said. “We’ve always made them safe, family friendly and accessible to everyone in the community. Hosting these events is essential to Uprising. It bridges the gap in our daily sales to ensure we can pay our rent. Taxes and pay our employees.”

Sack said she was never told until Thursday that her bakery was not zoned to host events.

“I feel this is discrimination and a conspiracy to interfere with my business,” she said.

The ACLU of Illinois has now taken up Sac’s case and has sent a letter on behalf of the bakery claiming that banning them from hosting their events is discriminatory and any fines would be retaliation for the exercise of First Amendment rights.

“Village officials were initially inclined to support Ms. Sack and her business in the wake of this horrific incident,” ACLU Senior Staff Attorney Rebecca Glenberg said in a letter referring to the vandalism. “Unfortunately, they chose instead to give the man who attacked and destroyed the Uprising what he clearly wanted.”

The letter also disputed the idea that a drag brunch should be considered an “entertainment event” prohibited by zoning ordinances, but it did not explain why.

Fox News reached out to the ACLU of Illinois and Lake in the Hills Village President Ray Bogdanowski for comment, but did not immediately respond.