A 9/11 firefighter mourns his two FDNY brothers who ran into the World Trade Center to save lives

Ken Haskell was off-duty on September 11, 2001. But when a Boeing 767 crashed into the North Tower that morning, a firefighter fired at his station before rushing to the World Trade Center.

“As soon as the plane hit, I knew it was a terrorist attack,” he told Fox News.

Timmy and Tommy Haskell, Ken’s brothers and fellow New York firefighters, also rushed to the Twin Towers. Each sibling came from a different part of the city and came separately.

All these three were drawn to public service at an early age. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, who served in the Marines and as a New York City firefighter.

“We’ve all always had a tendency to help other people,” Ken said. “I think that’s really what led us to that job.”

The second plane hit the South Tower at 9 a.m. and crashed at 10 a.m. before Kane reached the crash site.

He was driving over the Manhattan Bridge when the North Tower fell just before 10:30 p.m. He turned to a colleague and said, “We all know someone who just died.”

“I didn’t know about my brothers at the time,” he told Fox News.

The September 11 terrorist attacks – 21 years ago on Sunday – killed nearly 3,000 people, including nearly 350 firefighters. Timmy and Tommy were among them. Timmy’s body was found four days later. Tommy’s remains have not been identified.

“If those planes hit again tomorrow, they’ll be the first people back there,” Kane told Fox News. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”

“But I take solace in the fact that he died doing what he loved,” he added.

‘That’s something to say’

As much as Ken misses his brothers, he emphasizes how proud he is of their final heroic moments, which the FDNY firefighters at the towers recounted for him.

Timmy, like Ken, was off-duty on September 11, but he still left his home in downtown Manhattan. He and a fellow Squad 18 firefighter climbed a staircase in the north tower as they arrived.

Kane told Fox News he was able to get to the 30th floor in a medical emergency and meet someone. “They stopped and administered first aid.”

The pair decided they wanted to help the man down the stairs. Timmy’s colleague went to check the other staircase, but when he returned, Timmy was gone. A Port Authority police officer who arrived after the firefighters left said Timmy went ahead to help someone else.

“He made a decision and I’m not surprised by the decision he made,” Kane told Fox News. “Someone else needed help, and he was going to do it.”

Instead, Timmy’s colleague and the officer helped take the man down. The trio landed safely in the lobby. The building began to collapse and created a force that pushed them out of the building, the firefighter told Kane.

Meanwhile, Timmy lifts the building before it collapses.

“That made him very high in the pile of rubble,” Kane said. “We found him four days later.”

In the weeks following the crash, Kane was at ground zero every day, on-duty and off-duty. When Timmy was identified, he was removing debris on the South Tower.

“I saw one of the company guys over there and he had that look on his face,” Kane said. “I know. I just said ‘Which one?'”

Ken went to Seaford, Long Island, where his family was gathered around the television hoping for good news.

“It was a difficult moment to say [my mother]” Kane told Fox News. Then she asked about Tommy.

“I said ‘OK, we’re still looking for him,'” the firefighter said.

Tommy’s company, Ladder 132, was behind Ladder 113 in the South Tower, Kane was told.

“All the kids in 113 survived and all the kids in 132, a few more seconds, they probably could have lived, but they all lost,” Kane said.

Tommy’s three sons filled his casket with mementos as his remains were never identified.

Kane said Tommy prioritized “looking after the well-being of everyone around him” as captain.

“I knew that day that no matter the circumstances, he would be the last man standing,” Kane continued.

He said that if he could see his brothers again, he would give them both a big hug.

“I’m grateful to know what they’ve done and I’m proud of what they’ve done,” Kane told Fox News. “People made decisions, put themselves at risk, and that’s what it’s all about.”

“I miss them a lot,” he added. “We did everything together. We had similar careers together. I cherish those memories.”

“I want to live the best life I can by their example,” Kane said. “I know I’m going to see them again. That’s what bothers me.”