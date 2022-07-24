New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 100-pound sailfish jumped out of the water off the coast of Florida and mauled a 73-year-old woman as her fellow fishermen tried to pull her back into the water.

Kathryn Perkins, of Arnold, Maryland, was injured Tuesday when a sailfish struck her in her cat’s area, according to a Martin County Sheriff’s Office report.

The attack happened when two of her companions tried to drag the fish into the fishing line to take pictures while she was standing in the boat.

“The sailfish jumped out of the water and stabbed Catherine in the groin area while she was standing near the center console of the fishing boat,” the sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred on the state’s Atlantic Coast north of Palm Beach, about two miles off the coast of Stuart, Florida, a sheriff’s office report read.

Perkins’ accomplices – 75-year-old Louis Toth and 77-year-old Dominic Bellezza – applied pressure to her wound and she was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition was not reported.

The woman told deputies the attack happened so fast she didn’t have time to react, the sheriff’s office report said.

Sailfish are one of the fastest fish species in the ocean. And like swordfish, they feature elongated, pointed bills.

Fish are almost always released, although Florida regulations allow fishermen to take one fish per day with a length of at least 63 inches.