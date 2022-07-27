New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The oldest patient yet infected with HIV has been cured after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported Wednesday.

When the transplant was planned to treat the now-66-year-old’s leukemia, doctors also looked for a donor with a natural resistance to the virus that causes AIDS, the mechanism that first worked to cure the “Berlin patient” Timothy Ray Brown. , in 2007.

The latest patient, the fourth to be cured in this way, is known as the “City of Hope” patient after the US facility in Duarte, California, where he was treated, because he does not want to be identified.

Some HIV patients with ‘vigorous immune systems’ may clear HIV infections naturally: Study

In addition to being old, the patient had HIV for a long time, and in 1988 many of his friends died in what he described as a “death sentence”.

He has been on antiretroviral therapy (ART) to control his condition for over 30 years.

Doctors, who presented the data ahead of the International AIDS Society (IAS) 2022 meeting, said the case provided an opportunity for elderly patients with HIV and blood cancer to access treatment, especially since the donor was not a family member.

Describing a cure as the “Holy Grail,” IAS president-elect Sharon Levine said the case provided “sustained hope … and inspiration” for people living with HIV and the wider scientific community, but it may not have been in a way. An option for many people with HIV because of the risks of the procedure.

Scientists think the process works because the donor person’s stem cells have a specific, rare genetic mutation that means they lack the receptors that HIV uses to infect the cells.

HIV incidence has dropped 73% since the 1980s, CDC estimates

The City of Hope patient stopped taking ART in March 2021, after three-and-a-half years of chemotherapy followed by a transplant. He is now in remission from both HIV and leukemia, the team said.

On Wednesday, researchers in Spain also presented details of a 59-year-old woman who was one of a rare group known as “post-treatment controllers”. They can maintain undetectable viral loads after stopping ART and also provide clues to potential prevention, Levine said.