Philadelphia police say a 6-year-old boy was shot while in the back seat of a car.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia on Friday at 12:11 p.m., police said. Fox 29.

The young boy, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, sustained a graze wound on his left bicep.

He was admitted to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, officials said.