Philadelphia police say a 6-year-old boy was shot while in the back seat of a car.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia on Friday at 12:11 p.m., police said. Fox 29.

The young boy, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, sustained a graze wound on his left bicep.

He was admitted to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Philadelphia Police Ford Explorer. The Philadelphia Police Department is the oldest city police agency in the US.

(iStock)

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, officials said.

