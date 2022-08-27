New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A boy died after being left in a hot vehicle outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, in triple-digit temperatures Thursday, authorities said.

Dr. A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the parking lot of American Paradise Elementary School. First responders attempted CPR in an attempt to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, FOX 29 reported.

“Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted the La Joya ISD Police Department who reported a 5-year-old male was found in a vehicle, unconscious and not breathing. EMS arrived on scene and determined the boy was deceased,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under active investigation.

The La Joya Independent School District said it will offer counseling services to elementary school students and staff.

Thursday’s incident marks the 19th child fatality in a hot car in the U.S. this year, according to Kids & Car Safety. There have been four such cases in Texas this year.

The state is first in the nation in child hot car deaths with at least 150 since 1991, and by a significant margin.

More than 1,000 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990. Data from the Kids and Car Safety Show showed at least another 7,300 survivors left in hot cars with various types and serious injuries.

Approximately 87% of children who die in hot cars are three years old or younger, and 56% of children are unknowingly left behind by a responsible parent or caregiver.

“We are committed to immediately pushing occupant detection technology into all cars. As we continue our advocacy, kids are dying weeks later. It’s heartbreaking,” said Janet Fennell, founder and president of Kids & Car Safety, according to KENS-TV.