The father of a California 4-year-old boy in transitional kindergarten said school officials called police Thursday to boot his son from class after he refused to follow the district’s mask policy.

The father, whose first name is Shawn and asked Fox News Digital not to use his last name, said he opposes the Mountain View Wiseman School District order. The boy, who is not being named, was in class Friday after the district relaxed the policy at a Thursday meeting.

“He basically looked like a PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) victim,” Shawn told Fox News Digital of his son, who started transitional kindergarten last week in the San Francisco suburbs. “He was restless for about two hours.”

The confrontation took place on Thursday when Shawn took his son to school and recorded a video of the unmasked boy on campus. The footage shows Theuerkauf Elementary School principal Michelle Williams trying to explain why the boy should be removed from campus.

“I want him here, but students are required to wear masks, it’s our district policy,” she can be heard saying. “He’s a beautiful boy. We’re here to support and serve him.”

The boy is seen running after her to class before being kicked out.

“I can’t waste time on this point… if you don’t leave this time I will remove you from campus,” Williams says before calling an officer.

In another clip, a school resource officer sympathetic to Shawn’s concerns talks to him but remains adamant. After the discussion, Shawn said he left with his son.

The incident comes after Shawn and other parents protested the district’s mask policy.

On Tuesday, Shawn’s attorney, Tracy Henderson, sent Williams a cease-and-desist letter, saying the boy was being bullied, discriminated against and harassed by district employees because of the mask policy.

According to Henderson’s letter to Fox News Digital, “it is time for parents to decide what is best for their children in the context of Covid.”

She said the boy begged not to wear a mask and was sent to school last week for the first days of the school year. Fox News has reached out to the district.

On Thursday, the school board held a meeting where they discussed and relaxed the mask policy. Starting Friday, the district will be moving to a “mask optional” policy for students,” Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said at the meeting.

In a statement sent to Fox News, Rudolph said he understood both sides of the mask issue but that filming the encounter went too far.

“It is very unfortunate that this parent chose to video record one of our principals when she repeatedly asked him not to,” Rudolph said. “This parent worked with an advocacy group outside of Mountain View to create a commercial video to nationally shame a public servant for maintaining a safe and orderly school.”

Many students and their parents were unmasked Friday, Shawn said.

“We’re trying to get our son through a regular school experience,” he said. “I got stuck in a wall and the fight came to me. There are some crazy people who just don’t want to give up. They’re afraid of the air.”

“You go to Southern California, everybody’s living a normal life,” he added. “You go to Northern California, everybody’s living normally. It’s an area they don’t want to leave.”

Fox News’ Jordan Earley contributed to this report.