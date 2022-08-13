New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police allege a 30-year-old woman was killed in a love triangle between three people in Georgia.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the incident happened Thursday when Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, allegedly brought Ashley Bocanegra, 30, to their apartment complex in Buford, Georgia, and then assaulted her.

Police said Gonzalez’s brother was involved in romantic relationships with both Stevens and Bocanegra, and they believe the relationship was the motive for the attack.

Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with “serious injuries” from the attack and died a few hours later.

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit said they found Gonzalez and Stevens at the apartment complex and believe both were involved in the assault that led to Bocanegra’s death.

Both Gonzalez and Stevens were arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated murder.