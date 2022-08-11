New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case after the suspect’s family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home in the early morning hours of August 10, 1992, when Stagner’s wife found him dead in their bed. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Stagner suffered facial and head injuries. Fox 35.

When Ronald Cates was considered a suspect in the case when Stagner died in 1992, Mina said at a news conference Wednesday, he repeatedly borrowed money and tools from Stagner.

However, Mina said the sheriff’s office did not have enough probable cause to make an arrest in 1992.

Mina said that exactly 30 years later, Cates remains in prison on charges of first-degree murder.

Investigators said Cates had a “drug habit” and would not return the power tools to Stagner but would give them pawns in exchange for money to buy drugs.

On the day Stagner was found dead, investigators say Cates hid under his house and told his daughter to lie and say he wasn’t home. When detectives interviewed Cates, there were “significant inconsistencies between his timeline and what his family was saying,” Detective Kevin Wilson said at a news conference.

When Wilson took over the cold case in March, he says detectives interviewed several of his family members who said Cates was “very abusive” to them and lived in fear of him. The sheriff’s office began investigating the cold case after a family member of Cates contacted detectives.

“They were in fear of Mr. Cates their whole lives because he was so abusive to them and they were afraid of him,” Wilson said.

While Cates was in a hospital in North Carolina in April, he allegedly told a nurse that he had killed someone in Florida in 1992 — when Stagner was found dead, Wilson said.

Officers from the Salisbury Police Department went to the hospital and recorded Kate’s confession on body camera video, and Wilson added that the confession was about 10 or 12 minutes long.

Wilson said Cates is in the Rowan County Jail in North Carolina, pending extradition to Florida.