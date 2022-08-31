New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A 3-year-old girl in Mexico who was declared dead twice earlier this month was still breathing during her funeral.

According to El Universal San Luis Potosí, the family of Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza is now suing the hospital for negligence.

On August 17, Camila was taken to the Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital for dehydration. The young woman was suffering from vomiting, abdominal pain and fever.

It is reported that Kamila was given paracetamol and released from the hospital. But Camila’s parents saw her condition deteriorating and asked a private doctor to readmit her to the Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital after his own methods failed to help.

Kamila’s mother claimed her daughter was neglected by hospital staff during her second visit. She said it took a long time to give her oxygen and they struggled to give her intravenous fluids.

“They didn’t put it on her because they couldn’t find her small veins. Finally, a nurse managed it,” Mary Jane Peralta told El Universal San Luis Potosi.

Camilla was eventually taken to a locked room where Mary could not reach her, the traumatized mother said. The hospital later confirmed that the 3-year-old girl had died.

Peralta said she still felt her daughter hug her before Camila was taken away.

“She was still hugging me when they took her away and told me, ‘You should rest her in peace,'” Peralta recalled.

The next day at Camila’s funeral, Peralta noticed condensation on her daughter’s glass casket cover. Peralta was told by other attendees that Camila was still breathing and that she was delirious from grief.

Kamila’s grandmother realized that the young woman’s eyes were moving. The heart rate of the “dead” girl was reported to be 97 beats per minute.

Kamila was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a second time. According to her mother, her heart rate dropped to 35 beats per minute in the ambulance.

The first cause of death was listed as dehydration, the second as cerebral edema, or swelling of the brain.

“I have no grudge against doctors [who] It went to extremes [measures],” Peralta said of the lawsuit. “All I’m asking is to change the doctors, nurses and directors so it doesn’t happen again.”

The San Luis Potos State Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating the case.