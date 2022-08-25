New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

X marks the spot … where to start.

A series of maps has been created showing the last known location of 20 of the world’s most famous missing cars, valued at $200 million or more.

Choose Car Leasing has compiled charts and is happy to provide financing for the purchase of vehicles should they ever be found.

This list features one of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5s in “Goldfinger”. It was stolen from a hangar at an airport in Boca Raton, Fla., in 1997 and never seen again. A sister car used in the movie was sold in 2010 for $4.6 million.

There is also the wreckage of the 1955 Porsche 550 Spider that killed James Dean. It disappeared in 1960 while in transit to the garage of famed car customizer George Barris in Hollywood, and might sell for $5 million or more today.

The Chrysler Norseman that sailed with Andrea Doria in 1956 and the Renault Type CB Coupe de Ville on board the Titanic two and a half miles below the surface of the Atlantic are easy to spot, but much harder to recover. Their estimated values ​​today are $1.25 million and $250,000.

A million-dollar Chrysler lost at sea

High on the price list is a Duesenberg SJ-506 left behind in Algeria by its car racing owner, Emile Beguine, who fled the country’s civil war in 1962. Another Model J became the most expensive American car ever sold. It was auctioned for $22 million in 2018. Beguine will command the same price if the car is ever seen in good condition.

However, the biggest mystery and prize is the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, which was last seen at the company’s headquarters in Molsheim, France in 1938 and is thought to have been shipped to Bordeaux for safekeeping as the Nazis invaded the country. Only four were produced, and La Voiture Noire — the black car, as it’s known — is estimated to be worth $100 million if someone finds it one day parked in a French barn or elsewhere.

While we’re not suggesting you venture into the Sahara or the depths of the ocean, you never know what might show up. One of the Ford Mustangs used to make the Steve McQueen movie “Bullett” was found rotting in a junkyard in 2017, while the long-sought Mustang Shelby GT500 turned up in a Texas field the following year.