New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 1,400-pound great white shark was tracked off the coast of Myrtle Beach earlier this week, causing some residents to worry.

Nonprofit shark locator OCSearch pinged the shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore and 13 feet long. The shark was originally tagged off Nova Scotia on September 12, 2020.

Despite its weight and size, the shark appears capable of long journeys as data from two months ago pinged it near Florida.

“Breton is somewhat of an anomaly. While the rest of our actively pinging white sharks are off the northeastern United States or Atlantic Canada, Breton lives in the warm waters of the southeastern US,” OCEARCH said on its Twitter account. “We’ve seen one of our great white sharks stay south in the western North Atlantic. Normally we see our great white sharks migrate north from May to mid-June.”

Shark sightings continue off Florida coast: ‘Get out of the water!’

Ocean Tracker reports that approximately 20 different types of shakers are seen throughout the year in Myrtle Beach’s marine region. Although it is large, Breton is not the largest shark pinged in the area.

Nearly a decade ago, local Myrtle Beach residents spotted a 3,400-pound great white shark that was 16 feet long. Accordingly, the marine animal was tracked 2,500 feet off the coast of Myrtle Beach WPDE.

OCSearch said great whites are not commonly seen in the region at this time of year because many of them migrate north between May and June.

Shark Quiz! How well do you know your shark this summer?

“How is the Breton coping with warmer water temperatures or if it has finally started its migratory journey [north] These are some of the questions our science team is currently asking,” OCsearch said. “We will be watching Brayton’s movements closely over the next few weeks.”

You can track Breton’s movements across the seas on their website.